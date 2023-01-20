Salty and sweet is a classic flavor combo and General Mills just launched a new snack that delivers on both.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is moving from the cereal box to a bag for a new collaboration with Bugles.

Editor's Picks
PHOTO: New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles from General Mills.
General Mills
New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles from General Mills.

General Mills, Inc. announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles, featuring the iconic corn-based, cone-shaped snack with a dusting of Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s "Cinnadust."

MORE: 2-year-old wants raisins from cereal but doesn’t want box of them

The product is now available exclusively at convenience stores for a suggested retail price of $2.99.