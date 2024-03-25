New York City acclaimed chef Joey Fortunato is getting some star-studded backing for a new speakeasy-style lounge opening in the city.

Scarlet Lounge, located in the Upper West Side, features a variety of delicious dishes and cocktails sure to suit even the most sophisticated of palates. Actor Michael Imperioli from "The Sopranos" and "The White Lotus" is a partner behind the new lounge.

Fortunato dropped by "GMA3" recently to share his mushroom and goat cheese tart recipe, along with a fleur de lis mocktail.

Check out both recipes below.

Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tart

Chef Joey Fortunato of Scarlet in New York City joins us to make his mushroom and goat cheese tart and shares a delicious mocktail recipe to accompany it! ABC News

Ingredients

4 ounces cremini mushrooms

4 ounces chanterelle mushrooms

4 ounces oyster mushrooms

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 large shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 1/2 cups goat cheese

1 large egg, beaten

8 sprigs fresh thyme, or as needed for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Unfold puff pastry sheet onto a lightly-floured work surface.

Gently pat down or roll out dough with a rolling pin.

Cut into 4-inch rounds.

Place cut pastry onto a baking sheet and brush with beaten egg (egg wash), and cook the puff pastry at 400 F for approximately 25-30 minutes, till golden brown, and set aside.

Cut the mushrooms into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Don't cut them too thin.

Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallot, garlic, then mushroom mix and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown and shallots are soft and translucent, 6-8 minutes. Stir in balsamic and thyme, and cook until fragrant, for 30-60 seconds. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Transfer the puff pastry to a new baking sheet, cut off the tops of the pastry and press down on the pastry to fill with goat cheese (save the tops of pastry for garnish). Evenly spread the goat cheese inside the border, and top with mushroom mixture.

Bake again for about four minutes, until the goat cheese melts and the mushrooms are hot.

Place the tarts onto plates or platters, garnish with fresh thyme and tops of the pastry like little hats.

Fleur de Lis

Makes one nonalcoholic champagne cocktail

Ingredients

3 muddled raspberries and mint

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3 ounces sparkling nonalcoholic rosé champagne

1 raspberry for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients and serve in a champagne flute.