With less than a week until Christmas Day, there's still plenty of time to prep ahead or make a little dent now, in order to make a big difference when it comes time for the main event.

Chef Jamika Pessoa joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to help share some pro tips with home cooks, whether they're hosting the holiday dinner or simply helping out.

Chef's prep tips for Christmas

Chef Jamika Pessoa holds up a Christmas tree pull apart roll appetizer. ABC News

Huge holiday meals can be overwhelming, but breaking tasks up into several small jobs over the course of the week leading up to the main event can help keep spirits bright.

Check out all of Pessoa's tried-and-true tips below, plus a fun and easy make-ahead appetizer, to help get a jump on the holiday feast.

Make and freeze appetizers ahead of time

While desserts like cookie dough, cakes, or unbaked pies are known freezer friendly staples, Pessoa also encourages hosts to make appetizers ahead of time that can be frozen and popped in an oven when ready to serve and enjoy.

Pull apart Christmas tree breads have been all over social media this season with a variety of flavor and filling combinations. Pessoa has an iteration of the dish which she said would be perfect to prep and freeze ahead. (Check out her full recipe below and shop the ingredients online here.)

Par cook casseroles

Make casseroles in advance and stack in the fridge or freezer. Partially cook all of the items and cool completely before assembly. Just remember to adjust cook times and temperature later if you're baking an item from a frozen solid state.

Tip: Assemble casseroles in aluminum pans with fitted aluminum lids. These pans are easy to stack in fridge and toss when done. More importantly, dress up those pans with a casserole cozy. The cozy adds a festive touch and makes the casserole easy to transport if you're on the go.

Pre-chop ingredients

Stop, chop and go. Before you cook anything, stop and review all of your recipes and see how many chopped ingredients you will need. Simply chop them all now, and you are ready to go the day of.

Tip: I like to organize all of my chopped ingredients into zip-top bags and label them so I know exactly which dish they go in. You can also chop a large bag of onions and use as needed. Chopped veggies like onions, celery, bell peppers and carrots usually keep for three to four days in the fridge, or you can freeze them. The main thing is you don't want to be chopping onions and crying on Christmas Day.

Reduce and reuse containers for any to-go items

Everyone appreciates a treat to go home with, but your favorite containers should not go with them.

Tip: Stock up on holiday-themed to-go containers and pack up desserts or guests' savory favorites from the meal. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and make great inexpensive gifts your guests will love.

Make a 'just in case' gift basket

For the hostess that says "No don't bring anything," you still can't show up empty handed. I suggest making this just-in-case gift basket filled with essential items that everyone tends to run out of at the last minute of cooking. The basket is filled with items like olive oil, aluminum foil, parchment paper, trash bags, chicken broth, vanilla extract, coffee, and a bottle of their favorite wine. This creative basket will be greatly appreciated, and you will be the hero of the meal. Make in advance and drop off a few days before the meal or bring the day of.

Pesto Pull Apart Bread Roll Christmas Tree

A pull apart pesto bread shaped like a Christmas tree. ABC News

Shop for the ingredients online here.

Serves: 10-12 people; Makes approximately 24 rolls

Ingredients

13 ounces canned pizza dough

2 tablespoons flour, for dusting

8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (bite-size) pearls

1/3 cup diced sundried tomatoes

Egg wash (1 large egg mixed with 1 tablespoon water)

1/4 cup pesto (store bought or homemade)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F.

On a floured surface, roll out pizza dough into a rectangle. Cut into 24 even squares using a pizza wheel.

Equally divide sundried tomatoes and cheese in the center of each square. Carefully fold up edges around tomatoes and cheese filling, pinching the ends together to secure closed in a round ball shape.

Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet and arrange dough balls in the shape of a Christmas tree. Evenly brush tree with egg wash.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown and cheese is melted inside.

Remove from oven and brush pesto on tops of bread rolls. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Note: If making in advance and freezing, fill dough and shape into round balls. Place on baking sheet inches apart and freeze until firm (about 2 hours). Store in a freezer safe bag in the freezer until ready to bake. To bake, arrange frozen dough balls into the shape of tree on prepared baking sheet. Allow to defrost for 1-2 hours on the counter before baking. Egg wash tops and bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and cheese inside is melted. Top with pesto and grated parmesan cheese and serve warm.

