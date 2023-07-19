"Other high protein options are Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, breakfast tacos, and another favorite of mine -- leftovers," Kremer added. "Breakfast doesn't have to look like the typical American style breakfast of cereal or pancakes. I will often make an extra serving of dinner just so I have leftovers to eat the next morning for breakfast. Chicken, fish, steak -- it all works first thing in the morning to get your day started off right."