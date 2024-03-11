The croissant is already a perfect pastry made from yeasty dough that's laminated with sheets of butter to create light, tender, airy layers inside a perfectly flaky golden exterior.

Much like adding marzipan filling and almond topping to day-old croissants to give them a sweet new life, one award-winning boulangerie in Paris has applied the same concept with another treat stuffed inside: chocolate chip cookie dough.

What is a crookie? The viral chocolate chip cookie croissant, explained

KakeJunkie food creator Nicole Modic tested the viral crookie trend, baking cookie dough inside a croissant. KaleJunkie/Nicole Modic

The so-called crookie first emerged at Boulangerie Louvard, located on Rue de Châteaudun in the 9th arrondissement, thanks to Stéphane Louvard, who came up with the idea in 2022 to use two "flagship products" in the hybrid pastry, which has remained on the bakery's menu since December 2023.

"Our pure butter croissant, awarded the 7th best croissant in the Île-de-France region in 2022, is made every morning with a 24-hour fermented milk sourdough and layered with Charente butter," the bakery wrote in a translated post on Instagram back in December. "For our cookie dough, we use one of the best and purest chocolates in the world, from @xoco.gourmet."

"The concept was well received, so we're keeping it," the bakery added. "Available every day in-store!"

Recently, TikTok got a sniff of the sweet concept, prompting hundreds of home cooks and non-bakers alike to test the trend in their own kitchens, with their videos amassing millions of views online.

It's simple enough to execute: Using a serrated knife, cut open a croissant lengthwise, leaving a "hinge" at the back, add a couple tablespoons of your favorite homemade or store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough, shut the croissant and bake. Once the inside is mostly cooked, more cookie dough gets added on top and the baked good mashup goes back into the oven one final time to achieve a crispy cookie-shell exterior and warm, gooey, chocolate chip center. Finally, the treat is topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Nicole Keshishian Modic, the food creator behind KaleJunkie who regularly recreates viral recipe trends, tested a batch of crookies for "Good Morning America."

"It is so delicious a beginner or anyone can make it," she said before trying a bite of the freshly baked pastry. "If you haven't hopped on the viral crookie trend, now's the time."

KaleJunkie creator Nicole Keshishian Modic holds up a crookie cut in half. Kale Junkie/Nicole Keshishian Modic

Much like other viral and trending recipes that are fast to fill social media feeds, this is a semi-homemade treat that can be easily adjusted to anyone's taste preferences and cooks with minimal ingredients in a short amount of time.

The real question is, would you make it?

