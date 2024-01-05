The holidays are gone and with them the lavish spreads of meat and cheese, but if you overbought and still have some ready-to-eat charcuterie in your fridge, you may want to check to make sure it hasn't been recalled.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods charcuterie products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Busseto Foods' parent company, Fratelli Beretta USA, issued the recall, which impacts cured meat sampler products sold in twin packs with two 9-ounce packages that were produced on Oct. 30, 2023.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators," the FSIS stated. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

In this photo released by the USDA, a package of the Busseto Charcuterie Sampler is shown. USDA

The 18-ounce plastic tray packages are labeled "BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa," and bear the lot code L075330300, as well as a "BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24" stamp.

The recalled products also bear establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection, along with "EST. #47967."

The charcuterie products were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella," the FSIS stated Wednesday.

The agency noted that it is "working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. Minnesota collected unopened ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product as part of the investigation. The product tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing."

Salmonella "is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment," the FDA states.

A representative for Busseto Foods did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.