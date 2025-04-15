Starbucks is changing its uniform for employees, returning to an emphasis on its signature green aprons.
The coffee chain announced on April 14 that it was updating its dress code to create a "more consistent coffeehouse experience" and "a sense of familiarity" for customers, "no matter which store they visit across North America."
According to Starbucks, under the new dress code, employees will be required to wear a solid black short or long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirt, paired with a khaki, black or blue denim pants – all to highlight the "iconic" Starbucks green apron, which was first introduced in 1987. The new uniform update will go into effect May 12.
Starbucks said it is also launching new "company branded t-shirts" that would comply with the new dress code, of which employees will each receive two "at no cost."
"By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers," Starbucks said.
On social media, some have reacted negatively to Starbucks' new dress code change. Responding to a video about the new uniform policy, one TikTok user commented, "love how what we wear seems to be more important than actually making starbucks as a company better. damn cups have more individuality than us now."
"It's going to be so wonderful wearing these black shirts in the summer time. Can't wait til I burn up," another person commented.
Another self-identified Starbucks employee shared on TikTok that they had already purchased previously approved Starbucks staff shirts through Starbucks' employee store, but that the shirts were now considered non-complaint with the uniform update.
"I hate it here," they wrote in the accompanying post caption.
One TikTok user responded in the comments, "they want personalized messages on cups but not personalized staff."
When reached for comment by ABC News, Starbucks shared positive feedback from baristas who supported the updated uniform standards.
"Thank you! More clarity and less ambiguity around dress code make our job easier," staffer Mini G. of Orlando, Florida said in a statement provided by Starbucks.
Another staffer, Fionn M. in Oregon, added, "I think our teams are going to look so much more professional. The dress code has gotten very relaxed over the years and while there will be a transition period with the team that may require some work, I look forward to how sleek our teams will look. Look good feel good!"
In a statement to ABC News, Starbucks reaffirmed its forthcoming uniform change.
"We've made progress in our efforts to get Back to Starbucks and create a warm and welcoming coffeehouse experience for our customers," the Seattle-based company said. "We're evolving our dress code to focus on simplified color options that highlight our iconic green apron and create a better sense of consistency and familiarity for our customers."
Starbucks has undergone multiple changes since CEO Brian Niccol came to the company in September 2024.
Since last fall, Starbucks has introduced restructuring efforts and announced staff layoffs, removed at least a dozen drinks from its menus, and introduced a limited spring menu in response to declining sales.
Editor's note: This article was updated with statements from Starbucks and two Starbucks baristas, provided by the company.