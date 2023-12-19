Get in the holiday spirit with an easy hack that makes perfect use of a cake stand and cloche -- even if you're among the non-baking crowd.

A cup of cheer can come in the form of spiced mulled wine, a simple flute of champagne or a cold glass of eggnog topped with freshly grated nutmeg, but this delicious, dessert-like drink is a sweet adult-only sipper that's perfect to enjoy this holiday season.

A holiday cake stand cocktail with candy cane rim. Ereka Vetrini

Lifestyle and food creator Ereka Vetrini shared her simple hack with "Good Morning America," which transforms a cake stand and domed cloche into an oversized cocktail glass and is perfect for the host who doesn't want to prepare rimmed glasses all evening long.

Vetrini told "GMA" she first saw Ina Garten try this trick, followed by Food & Wine deputy test kitchen editor Justin Chapple, who she credited as the inspiration when she first tried it in 2021.

"Both Ina and Justin filled their cake stand-turned-punch bowl with a martini. I went with a margarita," she said. "Since then I’ve turned it into a series that I call Cake Stand Cocktails. My audience loves them!"

Vetrini has been developing recipes for more than 10 years and soared to social media popularity in the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a nudge from her daughter to post her recipes on TikTok.

The food blogger, who recently launched a sleek design of high-neck aprons that wrap at the waist, has previously used this large-batch beverage method to make spicy cucumber margaritas, proving that the trick is perfect for any palate.

Check out her full recipe and tips for this year's sweet and creamy cocktail below.

Holiday Cake Stand Cocktail

Food creator Ereka Vetrini presents her large-format holiday cake stand cocktail with candy cane rim. Ereka Vetrini

"It’s a wonderful drink for a party because it serves a large crowd," she said. "This years holiday Cake Stand Cocktail is so fun and seasonal. The candy caned rimmed glass takes it to the next level."

Ingredients

1/3 cup vanilla frosting

1 1/2 cups crushed candy canes

750 milliliters vanilla vodka

750 milliliters Baileys Irish Cream liqueur

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 gallon milk of choice

200 milliliters amaretto liqueur

Directions

Invert a cake stand and cloche or dome cover, as shown in video above. Add crushed candy canes to a flat dish.

Rim the edge of the cloche or dome with frosting and coat with crushed candy canes.

Fill a large pitcher, NOT the prepared cake stand, halfway with ice.

Add all ingredients to the pitcher and mix well.

Using a colander, strain the ingredients into the prepared, inverted cake stand as shown.

Serve, sip and enjoy responsibly!