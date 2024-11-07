An 18-year-old who died on his way to Monday night's match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being remembered as a hardworking teen who loved his family and loved football, especially his favorite player, Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"He was a football fan in general and a big time Baker fan. He wanted to see Baker play," Connor Barba's uncle Collin Barnett told "Good Morning America." "It was just going to be a great game."
Barba, a recent high school graduate from Oklahoma, had been surprised with tickets to the Nov. 4 Chiefs-Bucs game in Kansas City by his mom, Megan Barnett, ahead of his upcoming birthday.
The two were traveling to the game when they were involved in a car accident. Megan Barnett was injured in the accident and Barba was killed.
On Thursday, a Buccaneers spokesperson confirmed to "Good Morning America" that Mayfield and his wife Emily plan to reach out Barba's family.
The spokesperson also said the Bucs organization will make a $10,000 donation to a GoFundMe created for Barba's family.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to Megan and her family as they deal with this heartbreaking loss. I am honored and humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him," Mayfield, 29, in his second season with the Bucs, said in a statement. "As a new parent, this really hits home for me."
He continued, "I realize there are no words that can provide true comfort at a time such as this, but I hope that Megan makes a full recovery and that she draws strength from the outpouring of support she is receiving from around the country."
Megan Barnett and Barba were driving from their home in Norman, Oklahoma, to Kansas City on Nov. 2, when a car veered into their lane on a two-lane road and hit their car head-on, according to the police report.
Both Barba, who was driving, and the driver of the other car were killed, according to the report.
Megan Barnett, a single mom to Barba and his sister, was seriously injured in the accident. She was taken to a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she remains in the intensive care unit with a long recovery ahead, according to her brother.
Collin Barnett said his nephew was devoted to his mom and his sister. He said the family has learned that Barba's quick reaction to the oncoming car helped save his mom's life.
"We were told that the [other car] was in Connor's lane, and Connor swerved, [and] that he hit the brakes tremendously hard and got Megan out of the way," Collin Barnett said. "He took the full impact and was kind of heroic in that."
Collin Barnett said his sister is alert and knows both of her son's heroism and his death, adding, "Having that conversation was tremendously difficult for all of us."
In addition to his mom and sister, Barba is also survived by his father, stepmother and two stepsiblings, all of whom he loved tremendously, according to Collin Barnett.
"He was the oldest and I think he put the responsibility on himself to look out for for all of his siblings, and he did a fantastic job at that," he said of his nephew. "In addition to that, his mom Megan was a single mom, and Connor really looked after her, protected her and just embraced that responsibility. He absolutely didn't have to, but he loved it. He loved Megan."
A GoFundMe started by Megan Barnett's employer after the crash has raised over $96,000 to help pay for Barba's funeral and for his mom's growing medical expenses.
Colin Barnett said the family is overwhelmed by the support, saying, "It's an absolutely awful situation that we're in, but this is an incredible gesture of hope and kindness that's been very helpful to us."
He added that the support from friends, family and complete strangers is symbolic of the love for Barba, who graduated high school last May and was in the middle of planning his future.
Colin Barnett, who lives in Houston, recalled that on his most recent visit with Barba and his sister in Norman, Barba invited him and his wife to dinner at his new apartment, which he was proud to show off.
"He was a very hard worker. He embraced that and was proud of that, and he was on his way to trade school to find a career on that path," Colin Barnett said. "He had just moved into his own apartment, with a roommate, following high school."
"Connor was just, he was such a joyful person. He had a had an incredible smile," he added. "He loved to be playful and to joke, but he just loved bringing joy to others. He was just such a positive person to be around."