"We took the dog to the beach. We took the dog hiking in Joshua Tree. We took the dog up to find a memorial spot for our daughter in the San Bernardino mountains," she continued. "We told ourselves, no matter what, we're going to give this dog the best life. If it's one day or 20 years, we're going to give this dog the best life and the best fighting chance, and we were able to get him qualified for surgery in less than three weeks."