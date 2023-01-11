Joan Donovan was 84 years old when she finished her college degree, but the great-grandmother said she didn't want to stop learning just yet.

"I couldn't wait to get up in the morning to go to school. I met the most wonderful, intelligent people and professors and just everyone surrounded me with encouragement and support. And I learned that I had a love for writing," Donovan told "Good Morning America." "That's when I found Southern New Hampshire University, which is a wonderful school too and I just loved every minute of it."

Southern New Hampshire University Southern New Hampshire University helped Joan Donovan, 89, celebrate her graduation on Dec. 13 in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Four years later, on Dec. 13, 2022, Donovan, now 89, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master's degree in creative writing.

Although Donovan wasn't on campus to receive her diploma, she still donned a cap and gown and walked to pomp and circumstance in a celebration courtesy of SNHU and her family.

"Took me two days to recuperate from it because of the whole wonderful, wonderful event that they planned. I just can't tell you how excited I was," said Donovan.

Southern New Hampshire University Joan Donovan, 89, pictured with her family on Dec. 13 in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Donovan said the university heard she was graduating when her son called the school to ask for a frame for her diploma as a Christmas present this year. However, the school decided to send more than just a framed diploma, including a cap and gown, cupcakes, balloons and university spirit wear.

"And the funny part is, [my son] said to me the other day, 'Gee mom, I owe you a Christmas gift because I got out of that one pretty cheap,'" said Donovan.

Now, Donovan said she is using her new degree to write a rom-com novel as well as an autobiography.

"Well, I waited 60 years to fulfill my dream. So I hope others don't have to wait that long," said Donovan, adding that her autobiography will be about overcoming the "roadblocks" of life.

Donovan, who has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, said the most important things she's learned in life are to be a "lifelong learner" and a "lifelong laugher."