A Peloton group in Massachusetts decided to pay it forward, leaving a huge amount in tips to servers at their local restaurant, a kind act that is part of their annual tradition.

Earlier this month, members of the group called Wicked Smaht Zone gifted almost $7,200 to Nicole Boiardi and Raisa Zan who served the group for breakfast at Red's Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Friday, the founder of the Peloton group Josh Vernon said he created the group to serve a bigger purpose than just for fitness.

Founder of the Wicked Smaht Zone, Josh Vernon said 2,300 members of the fitness group all live by the motto "do wicked good." Josh Vernon

"People wanted to do more than just ride together virtually," he said. "And that philanthropic piece really helped build the community."

Vernon said the 2,300 members of the group all live by the motto "do wicked good" by encouraging each other to perform their best in all aspects of life.

"Do wicked good at work, do wicked good at school, do wicked good while training but then take it a step further by giving back to your community," he explained.

Living by the mantra, the group started an annual gathering with a charitable twist where each year, members of the Wicked Smaht Zone would meet at a different restaurant for a meal and pool their money for a special tip for their servers.

Cecelia Braun, a member of the group shared they initially thought "It would just be, you know, 20 or whatever of us going out to dinner."

"But then the people in our group were like, 'Well, can I Venmo you? Can I send you some more money?' and it just spiraled," she said.

Meanwhile, another member of Wicked Smaht Zone, Karen Copponi told "GMA" that the group acknowledges the hard work that comes with waiting tables at restaurants.

"Serving people is challenging, so it's nice to let servers and people that help others know that we care," Copponi explained.

Members of the group called Wicked Smaht Zone gifted almost $7,200 to Nicole Boiardi and Raisa Zan who served the group for breakfast at Red’s Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody earlier in January. Josh Vernon

To perform the good deed, about 40 members of the fitness group gathered for a meal at Red's Kitchen and Tavern last Sunday while others contributed from afar, leaving more than $7,000 in tips.

"I had just over 130 donations, I believe, on Venmo before I even went to the restaurant," Vernon said.

Zan and Boiardi who served the group's table said they were both shocked and moved by the act.

"I couldn't even find the words to describe it. Um. You're never expecting that. Never," Zan said.

"I'm a single mom, so I was like this is definitely going to help put a little relief on the bills at the end of the month," added Boiardi.

Upon receiving the unexpected gift, Boiardi said she and Zan decided to share some of the cash with their colleagues, especially those who worked at the back of the house.

"Because they're the main gear in the whole cycle of the team," she explained.

Discussing the inspiration behind the idea of the group's kind deed, Vernon said, "I believe that when you have a platform, no matter how small or how big it is, you have the ability to do something good and more than just good — do wicked good."