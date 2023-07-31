In August, celestial watchers are being encouraged to look up as two rare moons will be visible up in the night sky.
The lunar spectacles begin Aug. 1 with a rare, full supermoon rising in the southeast. The moon on Tuesday night will be a supermoon because it’ll be a full moon with an orbit closer than normal to Earth, about 222,159 miles away, the Associated Press reported.
According to NASA, a supermoon is brighter and larger than a typical full moon. On average, the closest point of the moon or perigee is about 226,000 miles away from Earth.
The previous full moon, which some considered a supermoon, occurred on July 3, NASA reported. It is known as a Buck Moon, as Algonquin tribes refer to it, or a Thunder Moon, a reference to the thunderstorms that often develop in the summer.
To cap off the month, a rare blue moon, also a full moon, will rise above the Earth’s horizon at 222,043 miles away on Aug. 30.
The last time we saw a blue moon was in August 2021. Blue moons, according to NASA, typically appear every two to three years.