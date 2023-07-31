In August, celestial watchers are being encouraged to look up as two rare moons will be visible up in the night sky.

The lunar spectacles begin Aug. 1 with a rare, full supermoon rising in the southeast. The moon on Tuesday night will be a supermoon because it’ll be a full moon with an orbit closer than normal to Earth, about 222,159 miles away, the Associated Press reported.

According to NASA, a supermoon is brighter and larger than a typical full moon. On average, the closest point of the moon or perigee is about 226,000 miles away from Earth.

PHOTO: A supermoon rises over the Eugene south hills July 2, 2023, the first of four supermoons for 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.
Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via USA Today Network
A supermoon rises over the Eugene south hills July 2, 2023, the first of four supermoons for 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.

The previous full moon, which some considered a supermoon, occurred on July 3, NASA reported. It is known as a Buck Moon, as Algonquin tribes refer to it, or a Thunder Moon, a reference to the thunderstorms that often develop in the summer.

Editor's Picks
MORE: What is a Strawberry Moon? Best ways to heat up ahead of summer

To cap off the month, a rare blue moon, also a full moon, will rise above the Earth’s horizon at 222,043 miles away on Aug. 30.

PHOTO: A Blue Moon in the sky of Molfetta, Italy, Aug. 23, 2021. Its name has nothing to do with the color, but only a curiosity of the calendar, the third full moon of a season that has four, or the second full moon of a calendar month.
NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE
A Blue Moon in the sky of Molfetta, Italy, Aug. 23, 2021. Its name has nothing to do with the color, but only a curiosity of the calendar, the third full moon of a season that has four, or the second full moon of a calendar month.
MORE: What is a Super Buck Moon? Full moon tips on how to live your best life

The last time we saw a blue moon was in August 2021. Blue moons, according to NASA, typically appear every two to three years.