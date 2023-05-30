"It was maybe two days later and I told my husband, I was like, 'I think this is a flop. The song is a bop but I think it's a flop.' But it's OK, I do it for fun, you know?" she said. "And after those two days passed, [a young lady], she made a video [using my version of the song], and then someone else made a video, and then someone else made a video, and before long, their videos had thousands of views."