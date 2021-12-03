"If a woman is making an adoption plan, I think there needs to be support, federal, state, whatever, that comes alongside them and says, 'When you make this plan, we're going to help you and be there for you,' whether that's counseling, whether that's other resources to help her through this time that can be a very difficult time for her," said Melson. "And that does not exist today. If an [private adoption] agency doesn't, there is no direct support for that."