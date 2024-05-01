As the school year is nearing its end, many parents may wonder how to keep their kids entertained and engaged during the summer months.
It can be a challenge to find fun, educational activities, but there are plenty of screen-free games, crafts, and activities that can keep your little ones busy all summer.
One popular game that keeps kids occupied is scavenger hunts. Rather than creating a list of items for your child to find around the house or in the backyard, opt for this popular scavenger hunt toy from Melissa & Doug. This game not only encourages movement but also boosts problem-solving skills and creativity.
Arts and crafts are another summer favorite. Use the Crayola Inspiration Art Case to set up a designated craft area with supplies like paper, markers, glue, and glitter, and let your child's imagination run wild. They can create anything from homemade cards to paper mache sculptures, providing hours of entertainment and fostering creativity.
For a more active option, consider setting up an obstacle course in your backyard. Use items like hula hoops, cones, and jump ropes to create a challenging course for your child to navigate.
If you're looking for a quieter activity, consider setting up a reading nook in your home. Fill it with books that cater to your child's interests, and encourage them to spend time reading each day.
So, how many days until school is out? Regardless of the exact number, these screen-free games, crafts, and activities are sure to keep your kids entertained and engaged all summer long.
Melissa & Doug Let’s Explore Indoor/Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Play Set
This interactive game includes clue cards and game pieces for a fun and educational scavenger hunt experience.
- $13.59
- Amazon
Crayola Inspiration Art Case
This comprehensive art set includes a variety of colorful crayons, markers, and colored pencils to inspire creativity in children.
- $26.99
- $49.92
- Amazon
Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score Toy Basketball Hoop with Ball
Perfect for outdoor play, this basketball set includes an adjustable hoop and basketball for hours of active fun.
- $54.95
- Walmart
Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids
This backyard obstacle course set come with dozens of pieces that can be used to create a challenging obstacle course for kids to navigate and improve their coordination.
- $159.98
- Amazon
Alex Toys Giant Craft Art Jar: Nature Theme
This craft kit includes a variety of supplies like pom poms, googly eyes, and pipe cleaners for endless creative possibilities.
- $29.95
- Walmart
Dude Perfect The Board Game
A fun new twist on the classic board game that promotes physical activity, perfect for entertaining kids and adults alike.
- $34.97
- Amazon
Pottery Barn Garden Playhouse Canopy
Create a cozy reading nook with this tent, perfect for encouraging children to spend time reading and exploring new worlds through books.
- $99
- Pottery Barn Kids
LEGO Classic Creative Bricks Set
This LEGO set includes a variety of colorful bricks for kids to build and create their own imaginative creations.
- $33.12
- $59.99
- Amazon
Stapelstein All In Rainbow
With so many ways to play, balance, sort and more, this fun set is perfect for kids to play with inside and outdoors. Head to the website to download the digital play cards.
- $329
- Stapelstein
Backyard Waterpark Sprinkler
Create your own outdoor waterpark right at home with this easy-to-set-up sprinkler set for kids.
- $125.99
- Walmart
Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set
With the popularity of pickle ball growing rapidly, why not introduce your kids to the sport with this set that can be used indoors and outdoors?
- $80
- Uncommon Goods