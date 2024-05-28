Even though Memorial Day weekend is over, the fun of shopping great deals is not.
Memorial Day sales this year have and continue to be a bargain hunter's dream. From Apple Airpods being 20% off on Amazon to Crocs at Walmart coming in at under $40 these sales are ones to shop as we move into the summer months.
Beyond the many retailers who have extended their sales just for an extra day some have event extended another week. For example, Best Buy will be offering major discounts until June 5 - giving you another 8 days to shop.
Below we have rounded up some of the dest sales we think are ones to take advantage of before it is too late.
Scroll down to check them out while you can!
Aerie
Aerie has extended their sale and you can still shop 30-70% off almost everything on site.
Amazon
Amazon's sale is still on for select products. Shop up to 40% off multiple categories, including home, tech, fashion and more.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, Car and Auto Detailer, with Exclusive Specialty Tools, Green, 1400B
- $98.59
- $123.59
- Amazon
Aurate
Until May 31 take 35% off orders of $1000 or more at Aurate.
Avocado
Shop 20% off Avocado mattresses and more. You can save up to $2,200 with the biggest savings on Avocado's Luxury Organic Mattress. The sale ends June 3.
Baublebar
Babublebar added one more additional day to their sale. Shop 20% off necklaces and more styles starting at $10.
Best Buy
Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale ends June 5.
LG - 4.3 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Top Load Washer with SlamProof Glass Lid - White
- $499.99
- $749.99
- Best Buy
GE - 27.0 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Internal Water Dispenser - Stainless Steel
- $1299.99
- $2399.99
- Best Buy
Frigidaire - 21.5 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator - Stainless Steel
- $1999.99
- $3499
- Best Buy
Hisense - 55" Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV
- $799.99
- $1099.99
- Best Buy
Casper
Memorial Day is the time to score on matress deals. Casper is still offering 30% off all mattresses.
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet has 20% off bags, wallets and more from May 22-29.
Dermstore
Use code SUN for 20% off at Dermstore, now through May 31.
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant (4 fl. oz.)
- $28
- $35
- Dermstore
Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Skin Cycling Program - Exfoliate + Firm + Hydrate + Barrier Recovery
- $159.20
- $199
- Dermstore
Good American
Good American is still offering 30% off sitewide.
Ninja Kitchen
Shop up to $150 off select Ninja products now.
Build Your Own Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven
- $399.99
- $499.99
- Ninja Kitchen
Walmart
Memorial Day savings are still happening at Walmart. For example, Crocs are on sale for under $40.