With so many products available online, it can be hard to know what to try.
Luckily, Amazon has shared a list of trending and viral products from the month of March.
Shop the top fashion, beauty, home, electronic and office items below.
Home and kitchen
Shy Shy Let’s Touch The Sky Leather Living Room Chair
SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine
Sale: $125.99 • 21% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $159.99
Anmytek Modern Accent Storage Cabinet with 2 Rattan Doors
Sale: $165.98 • 12% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $189.98
Sans HEPA 13 Air Purifier
Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press
Pets
Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle
Sale: $11.99 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $15.99
Under the Weather, Rice & Chicken Freeze Dried Bland Dog Food
Petlab Co. Dog Dental Formula
Sale: $35.95 • 16% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $42.99
The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Grain Free Beef Dry Dog Food
Best Pet Supplies Pet Grooming Wipes for Dogs and Cats
Sale: $8.99 • 10% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $9.99
Grocery
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Momofuku Ramen Noodles Variety Pack
TRUE LEMON Water Enhancer
Fashion
Sidefeel Women Long Sleeve Button Denim Jacket
Sale: $48.99 • 9% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $53.99
The Drop Women's Hillary Tote Bag
Lexiart Mens Fashion Athletic Hoodies
Beauty
COSTICA Makeup Sponge Set
Sale: $5.69 • 5% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $5.99
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
INSFIT Portable Travel Bottles
Sale: $10.99 • 21% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $13.99
Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Face Wash