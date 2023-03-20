With so many products available online, it can be hard to know what to try.

Luckily, Amazon has shared a list of trending and viral products from the month of March.

Shop the top fashion, beauty, home, electronic and office items below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Home and kitchen

SodaStream SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Machine Sale : $125.99 • 21% Savings Amazon Original: $159.99 Shop Now

Anmytek Anmytek Modern Accent Storage Cabinet with 2 Rattan Doors Sale : $165.98 • 12% Savings Amazon Original: $189.98 Shop Now

Pets

Kalimdor Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle Sale : $11.99 • 25% Savings Amazon Original: $15.99 Shop Now

Petlab Co. Petlab Co. Dog Dental Formula Sale : $35.95 • 16% Savings Amazon Original: $42.99 Shop Now

The Honest Kitchen The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Grain Free Beef Dry Dog Food Price: $34.29 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Best Pet Supplies Best Pet Supplies Pet Grooming Wipes for Dogs and Cats Sale : $8.99 • 10% Savings Amazon Original: $9.99 Shop Now

Grocery

Fashion

Sidefeel Sidefeel Women Long Sleeve Button Denim Jacket Sale : $48.99 • 9% Savings Amazon Original: $53.99 Shop Now

Beauty

COSTICA COSTICA Makeup Sponge Set Sale : $5.69 • 5% Savings Amazon Original: $5.99 Shop Now

EltaMD EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen Price: $38.95 • From: Amazon Shop Now

INSFIT INSFIT Portable Travel Bottles Sale : $10.99 • 21% Savings Amazon Original: $13.99 Shop Now

