Ayesha Curry is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, cooking expert, television host and producer -- just to name a few.

She's also no stranger to the hustle needed to run a successful business. That's why her partnership with Amazon to spread awareness on ways to shop small, Black-owned businesses this Black History Month is a match made in heaven.

"Entrepreneurship was instilled in me from a young age watching my mom do it all," she said. "From [my mom] doing hair out of her basement to running her own salon, this is definitely one of the reasons why I was inspired to partner with Amazon this month."

All of the businesses Amazon and Curry spotlighted this month can be found at Amazon.com/buyblackstore, which is part of Amazon's Black Business Accelerator program.

The program is dedicated to helping build sustainable growth for Black-owned businesses, backed by a $150 million commitment over four years, according to the company.

"I've always been excited by the idea of entrepreneurship and people feeling inspired to follow their passions," Curry said.

When asked for her advice for other small business owners that might just be getting things off the ground, Curry said, "I'd suggest leaning on the people in your life who have successfully navigated starting a business for advice and mentorship. Often it feels embarrassing to ask for help, but I’ve found more often than not that people are very willing to support you. Getting started is often the most challenging part."

She added, "I truly believe that with passion and determination, you can achieve anything in life."

Curry shared some of her favorite Black-owned small businesses with "Good Morning America," including Ashebre Gourmet, BEING, Iya Foods and more. Scroll below to check them out.

Ashebre Gourmet

Ashebre Spicy Smoked Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

Ashebre Scotch Bonnet Pepper Salt, Gluten-Free, Delicious on Meat

Iya Foods

"Not only do I love the Pancake and Baking mix from Iya Foods, but the company also shares the love by donating to food banks and orphanages in Nigeria, which really is the icing on the cake for me," Curry said.

Iya Foods Gluten Free Pancakes & Waffles Mix

Iya Foods Fudge Brownie Baking Mix

BEING

Bath Salt Spa Gift Set Collection

Calma Terra Complexion Clay - Cleansing & Moisturizing Clay Mask

GOLDE

Golde Clean Greens Superfood Face Mask

Crafts and the City

10 Extra Large Reusable Cotton Pads for Face