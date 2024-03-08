If you're searching for a way to elevate your at-home skin care routine, look no further than skin care devices.

From the transformative effects of dermaplaning to the buzzworthy Solawave wand captivating social media, "GMA" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto has curated a list of the crème de la crème.

Whether it's for rejuvenation, exfoliation or revitalization, there's a device to suit every need. Scroll on to discover which at-home skin care devices could seamlessly complement your current regimen.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand

If your top skin priorities are fine lines, puffiness, dark circles or just boosting all over radiance, the Solawave might be the answer to your prayers. "This may be the hardest-working device in the beauty biz," Bergamotto shared.

"It uses red light therapy delivered via LED which helps with skin rejuvenation; galvanic current, which helps boost absorption of your serums and creams so they can work with more efficiency; and facial massage, to decrease puffiness."

The Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite

"The LipWare Pro delivers a targeted treatment to stimulate collagen and keep lips looking full and healthy," Bergamotto shared. The device is FDA-cleared and is beloved by celebrities and "GMA" staffers alike!

"Super easy to use and totally manageable to do three minutes a day! I'm excited to see the results," one staffer shared.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

Celebrities like Miranda Kerr and Courteney Cox have been very vocal about using and enjoying the NuFace product for lifting and sculpting.

One "GMA" staffer agreed, sharing that she loved the stimulating little buzz you feel on your face as you contour.

Foreo Luna 4 Go

"It's fitting that we asked Gio Benitez, ABC News transportation correspondent, to test out Foreo's Luna 4 Go," Bergamotto joked.

"This is the perfect take-it-anywhere device and Benitez is a fan, claiming it was user-friendly, feels like a mini-facial and did a great job exfoliating while it cleansed."

Flamingo Refillable Dermaplane Razor

Flamingo is known for its superior razors and hair-removal tools.

"This set includes three disposable razors and a stainless steel Japanese precision blade," Bergamotto said. "It's simple and quick to do at home -- just glide it where you need it and you can instantly feel that new, baby-soft skin underneath."

NURSE JAMIE: UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller

This beauty roller is from Nurse Jamie, who has worked with so many of the faces you see on the red carpet and is known for her signature facials at her spa in Santa Monica, California. This at-home wand is made to mimic her iconic spa services from the comfort of your couch.

"We were all intrigued by this wand-like tool that claims to help improve skin tone, firmness and puffiness," Bergamotto said.

PMD Wave Pro

"Perfect for extracting debris and sebum from pores, this skin spatula can do even more to get skin looking lit from within. It uses negative ions to help get sebum out of pores and electrical current technology to stimulate muscles for improved tone and a lift."

GESKE sonic facial roller

"Made to tighten and refine your skin from head to toe, this facial and body roller uses over 14,000 sonic pulsations per minute. Users love it for relieving muscle tension and depuffing. It also comes with a free app to help you achieve the best results."

NanoSteamer facial steamer

"This may look like a steamer you've seen before, but buckle up, because it is so much more!" Bergamotto said.

Not all facial steamers are created equal: This device combines a traditional heating element with an ultrasonic vaporizer, making the steamer up to 10 times more effective when wanting product to penetrate the skin.

"This is great if you want to get a really deep clean, or you can use it as a humidifier in your room to keep skin supple and dewy," Bergamotto added.