Super Bowl 58 is right around the corner, and if you are hosting a game day party, you want your electronics and decor to be on point.

Whether you are rooting for San Francisco or Kansas City, game day is about much more than just the game itself.

That's why "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up all the essentials -- from TVs to the charcuterie board of your dreams -- to make you the MVP.

Check them out below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

TVs

Walmart SAMSUNG 65" Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart Television $397.99 Walmart Shop Now

"Known for its stunning clarity and crisp images, Samsung is an industry leader in the category -- and Walmart is a leader in offering the best price," Bergamotto says. "This 65-inch smart TV will quickly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment system."

"It also contains the Samsung Gaming Hub, 4K resolution and motion xcelerator, which lets you experience motion on screen with upgraded clarity."

41% off Amazon Hisense 58-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $349.99

$599.99 Amazon Shop Now

"With over 3,000 positive reviews, Hisense’s U6HF Fire TV delivers a high-quality picture at a budget-friendly price," Bergamotto explains. "It uses quantum dot technology, which means you’re seeing a wider range of colors and vibrancy. Plus it utilizes Fire TV -- putting your apps on one home screen -- a user-friendly experience that’s also compatible with your Alexa for voice-controlled functionality." It's currently $150 off and you can get free shipping if you're a prime member.

Soundbar

28% off Samsung S-series 3.0 ch. Soundbar S50B $179.99

$249.99 Samsung Shop Now

"Boost audio and save space with this room-filling device that offers unparalleled sound during the big game. It’s designed with a built-in center speaker for enhanced dialogue -- so even if the crowd is cheering wildly, you’ll still be able to hear every call on the field, and every lyric Usher sings."

Charcuterie board

Boarderie Small Super Bowl Cheese & Charcuterie Board + Use code GMA20 for $20 off Viewers can save $20 on each size board by using the digital discount code GMA20. Valid through Thursday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. ET. $129 to $239 Boarderie Shop Now

"Made from the highest quality artisan meats and cheeses from around the world, this is a go-to if you’re throwing a last-minute Super Bowl party, attending one as a family and want to bring a hostess gift, or just want an impressive selection of delicious food without having to do any of the work," Bergamotto says. "With over 3,000 five-star reviews, this 'Shark Tank' company was even a favorite of Oprah’s, and continues to offer the best boards in the biz!"

Coasters

Amazon YouTheFan NFL San Francisco 49ers 3D StadiumView Coasters - Levi's Stadium $28.49 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon YouTheFan NFL Kansas City Chiefs 3D StadiumView Coasters - Arrowhead Stadium $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

"If your team makes it to the big game, nothing beats some team-branded decor to hype you up. Our suggestion for savvy Super Bowl shopping? Choose things that are functional and you can use all football season long," Bergamotto says. "These coasters -- which are durable acrylic with non-slip backing -- are particularly unique because they give a 3D view of the team’s stadium -- the 49ers' Levi’s Stadium and the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. A fun and functional way to toast the kickoff this Sunday and on any given Sunday!"

Throw pillows

Amazon Northwest Official NFL San Francisco 49ers Nostalgic Proud Decorative Pillow $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon FOCO NFL 2 Pack Throw Pillow Cover 18 x 18, Kansas City Chiefs $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

"Whether you use these for a comfortable addition to Super Bowl seating, or as a comfort item if your team fumbles, a throw pillow is a great way to celebrate your team at the big game," Bergamotto says.

More GMA picks

The Home Depot YouTheFan NFL Kansas City Chiefs 4 in. Metallics Coasters (Set of 4) $16.72 The Home Depot Shop Now

8% off Amazon FOCO NFL Team Color Big Logo Cloud Sherpa Blanket 60" x 70" $50.26

$55 Amazon Shop Now

Fanatics San Francisco 49ers Nike Youth 2023 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Pullover Hoodie - Anthracite $74.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Bauble Bar Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2 $44 Bauble Bar Shop Now

Baublebar San Francisco 49ers NFL Custom Blanket $98 Baublebar Shop Now

3% off B&H Apple HomePod (2nd Generation, White) $289

$299 B&H Shop Now

Get more shopGMA -- sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.