The biggest shopping days of the year are upon us, and if you're a tech enthusiast, this is a grand time to get clued in on all the latest.

From new smartphones to upgraded AirPods, there are truly several great tech buys you can snag right now.

There are also upcoming launches such as the Google Pixel 7 slated to launch later this fall — with a similar price tag to the previous Google Pixel 6.

Traditionally, tech buys and gadgets tend to be on the higher end when it comes to pricing, but RetailMeNot's shopping expert Kristin McGrath told "GMA" a helpful way to save is to start looking early.

"Over the past few years, we've seen retailers offering Black Friday pricing on select products in October. And, this year, Target's Deal Days event is taking place Oct. 6-8 and Amazon's Prime Early Access event the week after — making these great opportunities to check tech off your list early and avoid the short supply and longer shipping times we might see later in the season."

Another tip she recommends is to understand and know what's actually a good deal versus what's not. "Make a list of the tech you want, know its full price and check its price history on a tracker like CamelCamelCamel which tracks Amazon price history of products over time," she said. "That way you'll know if a discount is a good one."

Last but not least, McGrath highlighted that you don't have to start searching for tech buys on Black Friday. "If you don't want to shop the early sales in October, just know that retailers like Walmart and Target often kick off official Black Friday days several days, and as much as a week, before Black Friday — and hot tech sells out fast," she said. "So learn exactly when — down to the second — a retailer drops its Black Friday deals, add items to cart in advance and be ready."

Below we've curated a starter guide to shopping for this season's best new tech.

Be sure to check back often as "GMA" will continue to update the below with the latest and greatest.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, (2020 release), designed for portable entertainment, Black Price: $89.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now Amazon is releasing an upgraded version of the Fire HD8 tablets, with faster speed and lighter weight. Amazon has a track record for slashing prices on all its tablets for the holidays, so this could be a good way to get these new and improved versions for a steal.

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case Price : $179.98 • 15% Savings Apple Original: $214 Shop Now The new Airpods Pro headphones have some enhancements over the previous version — including better noise cancellation and more battery life. Target, Walmart and Best Buy have reliably offered Airpods Pro discounts for Black Friday in the past, so these will be a product to look out for.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price: $1099.00 • From: Apple Shop Now The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max became available on September 16. The release of a new iPhone model is always highly anticipated for a reason. This Pro lineup features a lot of upgrades -- including a new camera system, safety features and more.