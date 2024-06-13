Whether you’re hitting the gym, hiking, or running errands, activewear dresses, skirts, and skorts are the versatile wardrobe essentials you didn’t know you needed.
These stylish and functional pieces are perfect for staying active while looking chic.
With these top picks from Aerie, Halara, lululemon, and more, you can stay comfortable and stylish no matter where your day takes you.
Here are our top 10 picks you can add to your cart.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Tennis Skort
Aerie's Real Me Crossover Skort is a fan favorite for its buttery-soft fabric and flattering crossover waistband. Ideal for yoga, running, or just lounging around, this skort combines comfort with style effortlessly.
- $25
- $44.95
- Aerie
Halara Active Dress-Easy Peezy Edition
Halara’s active dresses are a game-changer. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, this dress features built-in shorts for extra coverage and pockets for convenience. Perfect for a casual day out or an intense workout session.
- $39.95
- $54.95
- Halara
lululemon Align High-Rise Skirt
This high-rise skirt from lululemon is designed with yoga in mind but works perfectly for any active pursuit. The lightweight, breathable fabric and built-in liner shorts provide maximum comfort and flexibility.
- $78
- lululemon
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress is as functional as it is fashionable. With adjustable straps and a built-in bodysuit, it offers a secure fit and freedom of movement. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool during your sweatiest workouts.
- $100
- Outdoor Voices
Athleta Brooklyn Skort
Athleta’s Brooklyn Skort combines street style with athletic functionality. It features quick-drying fabric and a sleek, streamlined design, making it perfect for everything from gym sessions to city strolls.
- $35.40
- $59
- Athleta
Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-Rise Training Skort
Nike’s Bliss Victory Training Skirt is designed for high performance. Its stretchy, sweat-wicking material and built-in shorts offer maximum mobility and comfort, making it ideal for running or high-intensity workouts.
- $45.97
- $75
- NIke
Vuori Topspin Dress
The Vuori Topspin Dress is designed for active lifestyles. Its lightweight, breathable fabric and built-in shorts provide comfort and ease of movement. The sleek design is perfect for tennis, golf, or a casual day out, ensuring you stay stylish and comfortable all day long.
- $128
- Spanx
Women's UA Drive Skort
Under Armour’s Drive golf skort is perfect for a day on the golf course or any outdoor activity. Its soft, lightweight fabric ensures comfort, while the four-way stretch construction allows for unrestricted movement.
- $56.25
- $75
- Under Armour
Patagonia Fleetwith Dress
The Patagonia Fleetwith Dress is made from recycled polyester and spandex, offering both sustainability and comfort. It’s perfect for travel and outdoor adventures, with its stretchy, quick-drying fabric and multiple pockets.
- $99
- REI
Spanx Booty Boost Square Neck Dress
With a hidden pocket to securely hold your keys, credit card or phone and an easy to slip on and off built-in bodysuit, it's safe to say this chic active dress is a must-have.
- $128
- Spanx