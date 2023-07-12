Packing for a long trip often means struggling to fit all of your essentials into a single suitcase.
But Amazon's bestselling travel space-saving bags are on sale during Prime Day, and they may be just what you need to help get your luggage zipped up and ready to go.
The travel compression bags "save your storage space by up to 80% with no vacuum needed," a product description on Amazon's website reads. "All you need to do is to seal the zipper, roll out the air from the zipper side to the bottom vent side and our travel roll-up bags will stay compressed without any other equipment needed."
You can opt to shop anything from a 12-piece travel pack set to a 24-pack, giving you the option to prep bags for yourself or your whole family.
Plus, the bags are on sale: the 12-piece travel set, for example, is now 24% off. It also has 4.4 stars out of a 5-star rating and nearly 29,000 reviews.
