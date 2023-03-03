Cariuma and National Geographic have collaborated on a collection of sneakers for those who love the beauty of our planet.

"National Geographic has ignited the explorer in all of us through groundbreaking storytelling from the world's brightest scientists, photographers, and filmmakers -- and now we're taking a bit of that legacy with us, one step at a time, with our latest collaboration that celebrates the beauty of the natural world," Cariuma writes on its website.

The result? Four pairs of sneakers in sizes for both men and women, in various prints and colors. Two sneakers feature the Spathiphyllum cannifolium -- the peace lily -- in either green or purple canvas.

"With each pair of shoes purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to protect and restore the precious biodiversity," the brand's website states. "Plus, your purchase helps support the global, nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education."

Continue below to shop the collection.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Green Canvas Price: $89 • From: Cariuma Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Cariuma National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas Price: $89 • From: Cariuma Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

More "GMA" picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK