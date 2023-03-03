Cariuma and National Geographic have collaborated on a collection of sneakers for those who love the beauty of our planet.

"National Geographic has ignited the explorer in all of us through groundbreaking storytelling from the world's brightest scientists, photographers, and filmmakers -- and now we're taking a bit of that legacy with us, one step at a time, with our latest collaboration that celebrates the beauty of the natural world," Cariuma writes on its website.

The result? Four pairs of sneakers in sizes for both men and women, in various prints and colors. Two sneakers feature the Spathiphyllum cannifolium -- the peace lily -- in either green or purple canvas.

"With each pair of shoes purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest to protect and restore the precious biodiversity," the brand's website states. "Plus, your purchase helps support the global, nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education."

Continue below to shop the collection.

National Geographic Peace Lily Green Canvas
Cariuma

National Geographic Peace Lily Green Canvas

Price: $89   From: Cariuma

National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas
Cariuma

National Geographic Peace Lily Purple Canvas

Price: $89   From: Cariuma

National Geographic Gecko Off-White Canvas
Cariuma

National Geographic Gecko Off-White Canvas

Price: $89   From: Cariuma

National Geographic Gecko Black Canvas
Cariuma

National Geographic Gecko Black Canvas

Price: $89   From: Cariuma

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and ABC News.