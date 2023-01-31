Nail lacquer brand Nailtopia is getting in on the Disney 100 celebration with a new collection.
The Nailtopia x Disney collection includes eight full-sized lacquers and 10 minis featuring Disney characters like Minnie, Mickey, Elsa and Tinker Bell.
The formulas are 100% vegan and include hydrating ingredients like vitamin E.
You can shop all the shades below, starting at $5.
Nailtopia Disney Collection
Price: $10 • From: Ulta
Meet Nailtopia's collection for Disney 100! The Nail Lacquer is Bio Sourced + Plant Based, Superfood Infused, Chip Free, 100% Vegan & ALL FREE, which means they don't have any harsh ingredients that can hurt your nails.
Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Price: $5 • From: Ulta
Plant-based AHA/PHAs help to absorb the vitamins into the nails & strengthen, harden, and condition nails & cuticles.