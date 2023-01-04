The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th year in 2023.

In honor of the anniversary, "Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will unveil exciting new collections and experiences celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder," the company shared in a press release. "2023 will celebrate the storytellers who have brought generations the wonder and magic that is Disney, and the fans and families who have brought Disney into their hearts throughout the past century."

January celebrates the wonder of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and you can shop 10 new Mickey and Minnie products to celebrate the iconic duo.

Check back on the last Wednesday of each month as we continue to celebrate the Disney100 "Wonder of" months.

shopDisney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults Price: $29.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

shopDisney Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Hoodie for Adults Price: $69.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

shopDisney Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Embroidered Backpack Price: $49.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

shopDisney Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats Price: $34.99 • From: shopDisney Shop Now

Walmart Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship Price: $49.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Chat with Me Cell Phone Set Price: $15 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart UNO Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Card Game Price: $10.10 • From: Walmart Shop Now

