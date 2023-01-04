In honor of the anniversary, "Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will unveil exciting new collections and experiences celebrating Disney 100 Years of Wonder," the company shared in a press release. "2023 will celebrate the storytellers who have brought generations the wonder and magic that is Disney, and the fans and families who have brought Disney into their hearts throughout the past century."
January celebrates the wonder of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and you can shop 10 new Mickey and Minnie products to celebrate the iconic duo.
Check back on the last Wednesday of each month as we continue to celebrate the Disney100 "Wonder of" months.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mickey Mouse – Disney100 Plush
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Minnie Mouse – Disney100 Plush
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Hoodie for Adults
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Embroidered Backpack
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Chat with Me Cell Phone Set
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
UNO Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Card Game
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Baby Girl Microfleece Sleep N Play, 2-Pack