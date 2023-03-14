Spring is a time of renewal, more daylight and some Easter celebrations.
When thinking of Easter a few key pieces come to mind, celebrations with family and loved ones, Easter baskets, egg hunts for the little ones and of course, lots of candy.
Whether you are a fan of an iconic chocolate Easter Bunny mold, Peeps or Cadbury eggs, everyone has their favorite sweet treat.
With Easter just around the corner, we are rounding up Easter decor, baskets and more for all of your egg-cellent gift ideas.
Scroll down to chick it out!
Easter baskets
Peter Rabbit Personalized Easter Basket Liner
Small Banana Oval Basket With Macrame Detail
Price: $10 • 23% SavingsT.J MaxxOriginal: $12.99
Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket
JOYIN 2 Pcs Easter Natural Woven Woodchip Basket with Lining
Juegoal Bunny Easter Woven Basket for Party Favors
Price: $17.99 • 18% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $21.99
Custom Embroidered Bunny Rabbit
Price: $10.07 to $20.72 • From: Etsy
Way To Celebrate Medium Round Natural Paper Rope Easter Basket
Easter candy and snacks
Three Wishes (3-Pack) - Limited Edition Marshmallow
REESE'S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny
DOVE Easter Variety Pack Dark Chocolate Candy Assortment
Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack
Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Rabbit
Easter decor
Wood Nesting Easter Bunnies
CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Large Bunny & Butterfly Bowl
PETER RABBIT Set Of 4 Butterfly Garden Dinner Plates
2-tiered Bunny Shaped Server
Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow
HIP & HOP 7in Sitting Moss Bunny
ENVOGUE Easter Bunny Truck Printed Throw
MODERN BUNNY Set Of 2 Bunnies