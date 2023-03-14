Spring is a time of renewal, more daylight and some Easter celebrations.

MORE: Spring home decor for an indoor and outdoor refresh

When thinking of Easter a few key pieces come to mind, celebrations with family and loved ones, Easter baskets, egg hunts for the little ones and of course, lots of candy.

Whether you are a fan of an iconic chocolate Easter Bunny mold, Peeps or Cadbury eggs, everyone has their favorite sweet treat.

With Easter just around the corner, we are rounding up Easter decor, baskets and more for all of your egg-cellent gift ideas.

Scroll down to chick it out!

Easter baskets

Peter Rabbit Personalized Easter Basket Liner
Peter Rabbit Personalized Easter Basket Liner

Small Banana Oval Basket With Macrame Detail
Small Banana Oval Basket With Macrame Detail

Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket
Bunny Faux Fur Easter Basket

JOYIN 2 Pcs Easter Natural Woven Woodchip Basket with Lining
JOYIN 2 Pcs Easter Natural Woven Woodchip Basket with Lining

Juegoal Bunny Easter Woven Basket for Party Favors
Juegoal Bunny Easter Woven Basket for Party Favors

Custom Embroidered Bunny Rabbit
Custom Embroidered Bunny Rabbit

Way To Celebrate Medium Round Natural Paper Rope Easter Basket
Way To Celebrate Medium Round Natural Paper Rope Easter Basket

Easter candy and snacks

Three Wishes (3-Pack) - Limited Edition Marshmallow
Three Wishes (3-Pack) - Limited Edition Marshmallow

REESE&#39;S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny
REESE'S Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny

DOVE Easter Variety Pack Dark Chocolate Candy Assortment
DOVE Easter Variety Pack Dark Chocolate Candy Assortment

Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack
Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack

Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Rabbit
Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Rabbit

Easter decor

Wood Nesting Easter Bunnies
Wood Nesting Easter Bunnies

CUPCAKES &#38; CASHMERE Large Bunny &#38; Butterfly Bowl
CUPCAKES & CASHMERE Large Bunny & Butterfly Bowl

PETER RABBIT Set Of 4 Butterfly Garden Dinner Plates
PETER RABBIT Set Of 4 Butterfly Garden Dinner Plates

2-tiered Bunny Shaped Server
2-tiered Bunny Shaped Server

Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow
Pom Pom Bunny Sherpa Pillow

HIP &#38; HOP 7in Sitting Moss Bunny
HIP & HOP 7in Sitting Moss Bunny

ENVOGUE Easter Bunny Truck Printed Throw
ENVOGUE Easter Bunny Truck Printed Throw

2pc Bunny Server Set
2pc Bunny Server Set

MODERN BUNNY Set Of 2 Bunnies
MODERN BUNNY Set Of 2 Bunnies

