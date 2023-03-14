Spring is a time of renewal, more daylight and some Easter celebrations.

When thinking of Easter a few key pieces come to mind, celebrations with family and loved ones, Easter baskets, egg hunts for the little ones and of course, lots of candy.

Whether you are a fan of an iconic chocolate Easter Bunny mold, Peeps or Cadbury eggs, everyone has their favorite sweet treat.

With Easter just around the corner, we are rounding up Easter decor, baskets and more for all of your egg-cellent gift ideas.

Scroll down to chick it out!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Easter baskets

Etsy Peter Rabbit Personalized Easter Basket Liner Price: $28.95 • From: Etsy Shop Now

T.J Maxx Small Banana Oval Basket With Macrame Detail Price : $10 • 23% Savings T.J Maxx Original: $12.99 Shop Now

Amazon JOYIN 2 Pcs Easter Natural Woven Woodchip Basket with Lining Price: $20.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Juegoal Bunny Easter Woven Basket for Party Favors Price : $17.99 • 18% Savings Amazon Original: $21.99 Shop Now

Walmart Way To Celebrate Medium Round Natural Paper Rope Easter Basket Price: $8.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Easter candy and snacks

Amazon DOVE Easter Variety Pack Dark Chocolate Candy Assortment Price: $11.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Easter Marshmallow Chicks Peeps Variety Pack Price: $17.92 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Rabbit Price: $3.98 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Easter decor

