How often do you clean your makeup brushes? If you are like us, it might be less frequently than you should.
Selena Mindali, a professional makeup artist, helped answer some basic questions about keeping your brushes and makeup sponges squeaky clean.
"While it would be ideal to wash your brushes and blenders after every use. A deep clean once a week is recommended and spot cleaning in between uses," Mindali shares.
Though Mindali recommends using a cleaning solution that you can purchase below, she also added that if you have liquid dish soap at home that can also do the trick in a pinch.
"The best way to dry brushes and keep their original form is to dry them hanging down face down. If you are in a pinch and need to speed up the time, I have used a blow dryer on a low setting to help," Mindali continued. "Be gentle and patient -- if you clean your brushes aggressively, the hairs will fall out and ruin their shape."
Additionally, if you are traveling this summer, Mindali recommends using a storage capsule to keep your brushes separate from your makeup products.
Scroll on to shop Mindali's picks and a few more essentials to keep your brushes and blenders clean for the summer months and beyond.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.