Cupshe is known for their cute styles and affordable prices, and now you can save even more thanks to their early Black Friday deals.
With savings up to 70% off on summer clearance, it's the perfect time to stock up on the swimsuits and coverups that make the brand famous, but did you also know they have adorable sweaters, dresses and sets that are great for fall and the holidays? They do, and they're also eligible for a 10% discount (sale or full price) when you add three or more items to your cart.
We've rounded up top picks from the clearance category and newer drops and separated them out below. For example, you'll find one-piece swimsuits, two-piece sets and stylish coverups starting under $10 in the early Black Friday deals section, then you can peruse autumnal knits, sequin blazers and glamorous party dresses below.
And the best part: You won't find anything over $50 on this list.
Keep scrolling to shop!
Cupshe early Black Friday deals
Whether you're planning to spend Christmas in a tropical locale, have a winter cruise planned or just want to stock up ahead of next year's beach season, Cupshe's early Black Friday deals offer some of the lowest prices you'll find all year on swimwear, coverups and more.
Perfect for the holidays
These items might be full price or just lightly discounted, but they're still priced to sell. Plus, you can save 10% when you add them to your purchase of three items or more. Get ready for holiday gatherings with these chic dresses, cozy sweaters and more.