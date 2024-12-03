The holidays are a time of togetherness and joy, but they can also be an source of stress for many.
From finding the perfect gift to figuring out how to transport all those delicious leftovers, it's important to have a game plan in place as we head into the busiest season of them all.
To help, "Good Morning America" tapped Shira Gill, a lifestyle expert and author of the brand-new book "LifeStyled: Your Guide to a More Organized & Intentional Life," to offer tips and tricks that will help you maintain peace all season long.
Keep reading to discover more and to shop some handy helpers suggested by Gill.
Shop Shira Gill's 'LifeStyled: Your Guide to a More Organized & Intentional Life'
Activity totes
Take something off a busy mom's plate -- or your own -- with a fully stocked activity tote that includes handy helpers for whatever tasks she's facing that day.
For example, soccer moms will love having a carryall tote like the one from L.L. Bean below that you can have personalized, as well as cleats, shin guards and a water bottle for staying hydrated during games and matches.
TOPDesign 1 | 3 | 6 | 30 Pack Stylish Canvas Tote Bag with an External Pocket, Top Zipper Closure, Daily Essentials (Black/Natural Pack of 1)
- $11.89
- $19.99
- Amazon
Soccer Shin Guards for Kids Youth, 2 Pair Comfortable and Breathable Shin Pads for Boys Girls Teenagers Lightweight Football Calf Protective Gear Cushion Reduce Shocks
- $6.74
- $7.99
- Amazon
26 oz Insulated Water Bottle with 2-in-1 Straw and Spout Lid, Keep Cold 24H, Leak-Proof, Fits in Car Cup Holder, Stainless Steel Water Bottle for Sports, Travel, and School (Cotton Candy)
- $12.99
- $16.99
- Amazon
Holiday bags streamline the gift giving process when you stock up on wine and giftable chocolate to hand out to stressed parents in cute gift bags, while you can keep presents for little ones handy with a fun and affordable coloring book tied up with ribbon and tossed in a paper gift bag -- the ones below are blank to allow for a DIY moment, too!
Qutuus Kraft Paper Gift Bags with Handles - 8x4.5x10 25Pcs Brown Shopping Bags for Parties, Favors, Businesses
- $9.99
- Amazon
SallyFashion 100pcs White Paper Gift Tags with String, Blank Gift Bags Tags Price Tags DIY Crafts
- $5.69
- Amazon
SIRIPHUM Burlap Wine Bags and Gift Tags, Wine Bottle Gift Bags with Drawstrings
- $13.99
- Amazon
CT CRAFT LLC Ivory Cotton Black Stitched Ribbon 3/8" x 10 Yards for Home Décor Gift Present Wrapping DIY Crafts Birthday Wedding Bouquet Christmas
- $7.99
- Amazon
And if holiday road trips stressing you out, prepare now by stocking up on essentials such as tissues, sanitizing hand wipes, on-the-go games and trash bags that hang on the back of your seat for easy access and cleanup in the car.
Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues, 8 Family Boxes, 124 Facial Tissues per Box, Allergies and Colds
- $13.28
- $17.91
- Amazon
ALŌH Sweet Orange Bergamot + Aloe Sanitizing Hand Wipes - Clean Hands, Clear Mind - On The Go Hand Sanitizing Wipes for Kids and Adults - Travel Size 3 Pack 20ct Wipes (60 wipes)
- $14.95
- Amazon
Melissa & Doug On the Go Game On! Reusable Games Wipe-Off Activity Pad Reusable Travel Toy with 2 Dry-Erase Markers - FSC Certified
- $6.49
- $7.99
- Amazon
UTSAUTO 2 Pack Car Trash Bags Car Trash Can Washable Eco-Friendly Seat Back Hanging Car Trash Bag Car Garbage Bag for Car, Travelling, Outdoor
- $8.27
- Amazon
Experiential gifts
Gifting experiences is a great way to build lasting memories and offer unique fun for your recipient. Plus, you can use the opportunity to support your local mom-and-pop stores like coffee shops, ice cream shops or bookstores by pairing gift cards to those establishments with a related accessory such an an ice cream scoop or a cute mug for an adorable gift.
Ice Cream Scoop,7 inches Nonstick Anti-Freeze One Piece Aluminum Scooper Spoon, Heavy Duty Durable Design, Easy Clean, for Gelato, Cookie Dough, Sorbet, Almond (Silver)
- $6.58
- $12.99
- Amazon
Decodyne Funny Sloth Coffee Mug - Cute Sloth Gifts For Women and Men - White Elephant Gifts for Adults Funny Coworker Office Gifts
- $12.95
- Amazon
Repurposing and wrapping ideas
To dress up the gifts under the tree this year, try adding a fragrant cinnamon stick and a pretty bow to your wrapped packages.
And if you really want to get creative, consider repurposing your child's artwork as wrapping paper for a totally unique and heartfelt way to present gifts to your loved ones -- or try plain wrapping paper to give them a whole new canvas on which to create!
PerkHomy Brown Kraft Paper Roll 17.5" x 1,200" (100') for Gift Wrapping Bulletin Board Kids Craft Art Bouquet Flower Packing Moving Shipping Floor Covering Table 70GSM 50LB (Brown, 17.5" x 100')
- $6.99
- Amazon
Ugly wrapping contest
This tip is all about having fun and working with what you have on hand: Old posters, vintage tee shirts, dish towels, fabric scraps and even newspaper make excellent second-hand wrapping paper that you already have at home.
'Get it done' day as a gift
This is less about material goods and more about showing up to help out the people you love.
If you have a friend with a long to-do list, use the skills you already have -- painting and patching walls, tax preparation, preparing a casserole to freeze, styling a bookshelf, etc. -- and jump in to help your friend whip through those tasks.
Consider taking a few essentials like trash bags, a hammer and nails, or a casserole dish with you to further help your recipient de-stress.
Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon, 120 Count, Pack of 1
- $18.61
- Amazon
376pcs Hardware Nails Assortment kit with 2" Nails & 8oz Claw Hammer, Nails for Hanging Pictures, Picture Hanging Nails, Finishing nails, Wall nails, Small nails, Wood nails and Hammer
- $15.86
- $18.99
- Amazon
Pyrex Deep 9x13-Inch Glass Baking Dish with Lid, Deep Casserole Dish, Glass Food Container, Oven, Freezer and Microwave Safe, Clear Container
- $20.99
- $24.99
- Amazon
'Host-ready' in 15 minutes or less
As you're prepping for the holiday, make sure you have crucial supplies like neat to-go containers on hand so your loved ones can pack up leftovers to take home and enjoy later. For examples, the plastic-free takeout containers below are leak-proof and oil resistant, while 32-ounce Mason Jars offer a keepsake alternative for taking home soups, sides and more.
50 Pack 47 oz Large Takeout Food Container, Heavy-duty Microwave Kraft Paper Takeout Box, Leak Proof and Oil Resistant Paper Lunch Box, Cardboard Takeout Box for Restaurants, Homes, and Gatherings
- $22.99
- Amazon
Ball Wide Mouth 32-Ounces Quart Mason Jars with Lids and Bands, (2 Jars)
- $12.10
- $13.49
- Amazon
FineDine 24 Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids - Leak Proof, Dishwasher Safe Glass Food Storage Containers for Meal Prep or Leftovers, Gray
- $34.99
- $42.99
- Amazon