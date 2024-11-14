Bag charms have experienced a surge in popularity over the past year or so, largely in part thanks to the "messy bag" trend, otherwise known as "Birkin-ifying your bag."
This trend refers to the late actress Jane Birkin and her penchant for carrying her namesake (and very pricey) Hermes handbags in a distressed state, often plastered with keychains, patches and more, with the contents frequently spilling over.
You don't have to go so extreme to get in on the fun, however, as handbag charms are a cute, accessible way to add personality to your purse that can be changed out with the season, day or even your mood. Plus, they go great with the popular charm bracelets and necklaces that have become a staple accessory for many.
Bag charms come in endless varieties so you can best match your personality, with popular themes including teddy bears, fruit and tiny purses that are functional themselves. Some even combine these themes like the cute strawberry below from MAISON de SABRÉ that offers the perfect spot to stash an AirTag.
Prices are also hugely variable for these charms, meaning you can stock up on plenty of adorable options for under $20 or spend a bit more on a name-brand charm made from real leather with top-notch construction to treat yourself to a taste of luxury for a fraction of the cost of a designer purse or shoes.
This variety makes bag charms a great gift choice for any age range, whether you're grabbing cutesy, affordable cartoon charms as stocking stuffers for your favorite teen or tween girl or investing in a shrunken Coach bag for your favorite fashionista to clip onto her full size Coach bag. You can even tap into nostalgia with a tiny toy charm like the irresistible Mon Monchhichi from Urban Outfitters.
Keep reading to find the perfect bag charm for yourself or to gift this season!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Bags charms under $20
Mini Tumbler Keychain Accessories for Stanley Cup,Cute Cup Key Charms for Women Purse Handbag Backpack
- $9.99
- Amazon
Cute Keychains for Girls,Kawaii Car Keychain Accessories,Key Purse Handbag Charms for Women
- $9.99
- Amazon
Glitter Cherry Bag Charm with Key Ring and Clip – Sparkling Resin & Metal Accessory for Purses and Bags
- $9.98
- $12.99
- Amazon