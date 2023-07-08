Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on-the-go.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as 90 Degree by Reflex, Align Shoe and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 59% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
90 Degree by Reflex: Activewear
GMA Deal: $17 to $36 • 55% to 59% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $88 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
90 Degree by Reflex empowers you to lead an active and healthy lifestyle by offering quality, stylish, and comfortable activewear and athleisure that inspire confidence and enhance performance. The stylish fabrics feature breathability, lightweight tummy control, squat proof and 4-way stretch. Mix and match across a large assortment of colorful pieces including jackets, sports bras, bottoms and dresses. Sizes range from XS-3X. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $30.
Align Shoe: Footwear
GMA Deal: $45 to $55 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $110 + Free shipping Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
Align Shoes bring you everyday footwear built with corrective comfort insoles for proper support. Each style in the Align collection features their signature removable molded footbed. This firm yet flexible Align insole supports the natural contours of the foot, absorbs shock and provides essential arch support. The exclusive footbed conforms to your foot over time, but keeps its shape with a high arch and heel cup. All Align styles are made to be slip resistant, made with either a Lightweight EVA midsole with non-slip rubber patches, or a non-slip TPR outsole, to help you move confidently on wet and dry surfaces. Choose from seven styles. Free shipping!
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Wraps & Sun Wraps
GMA Deal: $14 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $35 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
BANDI is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. Made in America, the sleek design will hold items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. This also features a comfortable, adjustable fit and sleek, low-profile buckle. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Shipping is $4.95.
LoveHandle: Phone Grips
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $50 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
LOVEHANDLE makes products that enable you to get more out of your devices. The low profile, pocket-friendly design attaches to any mobile phone and features soft straps that let you carry it with ease. The integrated kickstand provides vertical and landscape display of your device screen. The PRO Magsafe has built-in magnets, which allow you to mount it to metal surfaces. This attaches and detaches in a snap for a secure grip. Swappable straps are also available, which allow you to change up the look of your LoveHandle PRO. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Bagnet: Magnetic Bag Hook
GMA Deal: $11.25 to $16 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22.50 to $32 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
When there's no place to hang your bag, Bagnet's magnetic hook will help keep your bag off of the floor. Bagnet contains magnets that can hold up to 8 pounds or more (depending on the metal), and while they were originally designed to be used in restroom stalls without purse hooks, they come in handy in all kinds of day-to-day situations. Bagnets are helpful in restrooms, at the gym, at restaurants and bars, on shopping carts and more. They are also safe to use around your wallet and computer bags, and they're safe to go through airport security. Choose from a variety of styles, including leather, faux leather and vinyl. Shipping is $4.99.
superzero: Hair & Body Care
GMA Deal: $5 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $48 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/08/2023
superzero helps dramatically improve hair health with its 360 approach to scalp health, bond repair and hair nourishment and the use of groundbreaking clinically proven ingredients -- all while being clean, 100% plastic-free, microplastic-free and carbon neutral. superzero bars are not soaps, but highest quality luxury shampoo and conditioner. superzero's innovative 360 Triflex Complex works to improve scalp health, repair hair fiber bonds, and improve the health and appearance of hair. With continued use, hair will be visibly healthier and shinier. Options including Soothing Scalp, Purple Shampoo, Deep Clean & Oil Control, Deep Moisture and Anti-Frizz and Clarifying. Options for hands and body are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Taylor Gray: Neoprene Tote
GMA Deal: $44.99 + Free shipping • 49% SavingsOriginal: $89 + Free shipping Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/16/2023
Carry it all! The large neoprene tote from Taylor Gray packs a punch of personality for everyday errands. Crafted with quality and boasting original designs inspired by the women closest to the designer. With a magnetic snap closure, interior phone pocket, expandable side panels and a removable structured base, this tote is the ideal companion wherever you go. Each tote comes with a matching detachable neoprene wristlet. Free shipping!
David and Young: Baseball Caps (Set of 2)
GMA Deal: $23 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $46 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/16/2023
Step up your style game with a set of two baseball caps from David and Young. The versatile combination of unique patches and vintage stone washes allows you to effortlessly switch between a more personal look or a sleek, minimalistic vibe. Made with quality materials, offering both comfort and durability for any occasion.
Foot Log: Tension Relief Log
GMA Deal: $19.96 • 19% SavingsOriginal: $24.95 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/16/2023
Treat tired feet. The Foot Log is an easy-to-use tool to help reduce tension in your feet after a long day: just roll from heel to toe. Lightweight and portable, great for keeping under your desk or taking to the gym. No batteries, no chemicals -- just a great foot massage.
Truly Clear: Acne Patches, Pads & Treatment
GMA Deal: $9.90 to $35 • 41% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $60 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/16/2023
Achieve clear, radiant skin with products formulated to treat acne. The exfoliating pads are designed with tiny pore-sized bristles to attract dirt and oil. The blemish patches have an invisible and easy-peel design to help promote healing while reducing the redness of blemishes. The wrinkle fighting patches work to improve the look of wrinkles and the under-eye area with dissolving micropoint patches and deeply penetrating hyaluronic acid. The treatment bar is formulated with salicylic acid to help treat acne and rosacea from head to toe.
Zadro: LED Vanity Mirrors
GMA Deal: $20.39 to $93.49 • 32% to 45% SavingsOriginal: $29.99 to $169.99 Valid: 07/08/2023 to 07/09/2023
Glam under the perfect light any time of day. With three LED light color settings for accurate, color-correct, makeup application, Zadro mirrors are the ideal addition to any desk or vanity. Use the 1x magnification for a quick glimpse or opt for the powerful 5-8x magnification when it's time to zoom in on fine details. Get an added mood boost with the Mood Therapy LED Ring Light Mirror, which emits 5500 Kelvin color temperature that mimics the sun's natural color.