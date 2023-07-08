When there's no place to hang your bag, Bagnet's magnetic hook will help keep your bag off of the floor. Bagnet contains magnets that can hold up to 8 pounds or more (depending on the metal), and while they were originally designed to be used in restroom stalls without purse hooks, they come in handy in all kinds of day-to-day situations. Bagnets are helpful in restrooms, at the gym, at restaurants and bars, on shopping carts and more. They are also safe to use around your wallet and computer bags, and they're safe to go through airport security. Choose from a variety of styles, including leather, faux leather and vinyl. Shipping is $4.99.