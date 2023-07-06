As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals. The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover is a two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. It completely removes engorged ticks, helping to reduce the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases. Following the tick removal, you can also use Bug Bite Thing to help remove any remaining tick saliva from the skin, an irritant that can cause skin infections. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49 or free over $25.