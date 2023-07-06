Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ettitude, GelPro and more.
The deals start at just $10 and are up to 64% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
ettitude: Bedding, Bath & Loungewear
GMA Deal: $25 to $99.50 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $284 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
ettitude is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand pioneering the world's first proprietary CleanBamboo fabric. Made from 100% organically-grown, non-toxic bamboo lyocell, ettitude's commitment to sustainability, innovation and comfort has resulted in soft, breathable bedding, bath and loungewear. Pamper your skin/hair and create the ultimate spa vibe for yourself with ettitude's best-selling and ultra-absorbent, hypoallergenic Waffle Towel. Want to add another layer of comfort to your snoozing? Slip into ettitude's breathable, washable vegan silk loungewear. Shipping is $4.99.
GelPro: Pad!t Insoles
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
Experience the revolutionary comfort technology you've come to expect from GelPro in a convenient shoe insert that seamlessly fits into your athletic shoes, work boots and dress shoes. The Pad!t insoles are 100% waterproof and feature washable closed-cell EVA foam material that effectively relieves pressure and absorbs shock, providing relief from knee, leg, back and foot discomfort during periods of standing, walking or running. These are designed to keep your feet cool, fresh and comfortable throughout the day. Shipping is $4.99 in the contiguous US. Shipping is $6.78 to Alaska and Hawaii.
Floopi: Cloud Slides
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
Introducing Floopi's new Comfort Slide Sandal, where comfort meets the luxurious feel of a pillow and the lightness of walking on clouds. These cloud slides feature a cushioned molded footbed that provides exceptional comfort and support. Designed to cradle your feet, these sandals offer a superior level of comfort reminiscent of a cozy pillow. Whether you're indoors or outdoors, these sandals provide the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. Choose two styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three.
Wallaroo Hat Company: Hats
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $25.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $51 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
Stay protected in the sun. This stylish collection of Wallaroo and Carkella Victoria hats keep you cool and comfortable while protecting you from the sun with the UPF 50+ fabric. These straw sun hats feature full brims and cotton lining to ensure you are covered. These hats also have an internal adjustment for the perfect fit and are packable, making these hats your go-to travel companion. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool & Tick Remover
GMA Deal: $10 to $12.50 + Per set • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $25 + Per set Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. Its top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove the bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals. The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover is a two-sided and fine-tipped tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. It completely removes engorged ticks, helping to reduce the chances of transmitting tick-borne diseases. Following the tick removal, you can also use Bug Bite Thing to help remove any remaining tick saliva from the skin, an irritant that can cause skin infections. Limit four sets per order. Shipping is $3.49 or free over $25.
Moxie Scrubs: Scrubs
GMA Deal: $16 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $38 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/06/2023
Designed by nurses, Moxie Scrubs merges comfort, style and function, empowering your professionalism while offering exceptional value. Every stitch and seam has been thoughtfully designed by nurses themselves, making these scrubs an embodiment of perfection. With super-soft, four-way stretch and breathable fabric, these scrubs dial up the comfort factor to the max, effortlessly supporting your performance through 12-16 hour shifts, while keeping you feeling fresh and at ease. Mix and match across tops and pants. Sizes range from XS-5XL. Shipping is $4.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Cosy House Collection: Loungewear
GMA Deal: $35.17 to $38.47 • 45% SavingsOriginal: $63.95 to $69.95 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/16/2023
Redefine comfort and elevate everyday living. Cosy House creates products with a commitment to quality and attention to detail. Choose your ideal loungewear set from long sleeves and pants to short sleeves and shorts in a range of stylish, solid staples and a relaxed fit. Made with a bamboo-viscose blend for breathability, moisture wicking and temperature regulation, so you can lounge and rest comfortably.
IceBeanie Inc: Migraine Relief Cap
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $49.99 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/16/2023
Treat migraines with a drug-free method using cold therapy to help reduce inflammation, swelling and provide relief from headaches and migraine pain. The IceBeanie is comfortable and adjustable, designed to stay cold for up to one hour. The stylishly portable silhouette makes it easy to wear whenever you need.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $28 to $60 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/16/2023
Give your bed an elegant, effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy blankets, from knit to faux fur. The sheet sets come in colors and patterns that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The coverlets, down-alternative comforters and duvet covers make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. Plus, gel-fiber pillows for a restful night.
Cariloha: Bamboo Beach Towels & Blankets
GMA Deal: $24.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/09/2023
Relax, renew, and unwind with ultra-soft beach towels made from sustainable bamboo viscose that benefits you and the planet. The compact size makes it easy to travel with and store while the soft bamboo material makes it ideal for sprawling out under the sun. Choose from bright, beautiful designs. The Bamboo Beach Blanket is crafted with an upgraded, comfortable weave and features a subtle woven stripe design, plus tasseled edges for less fray and increased longevity.
Yenta + Posha: No-Show Cushion Lounge Socks
GMA Deal: $27.99 to $36.74 • 20% to 25% SavingsOriginal: $34.99 to $48.99 Valid: 07/06/2023 to 07/16/2023
Feel the ultimate comfort of a cushioned bottom slipper sock combined with an ultra-thin upper, allowing you to go from lounging to shoes in a snap. Yenta + Posha socks feature an anti-skid bottom, extra wide heel-grip and a 360-degree comfort band so you can experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show design. Choose from two and three-pack options.