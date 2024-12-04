Shopping for your favorite Disney enthusiast just got a lot easier thanks to Kendra Scott's expanded line of jewelry featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse necklaces, charm bracelets, earrings and more.
Scott, who recently unveiled an extra-special collection with Dolly Parton, added several pieces to the existing Disney collection including stunning crystal frame earrings in the shape of Mickey's famous visage, on-trend charm necklaces with the cartoon couple alongside hearts and stars, and a special Elisa pendant necklace (a bestseller for the brand) with subtle nods to the Disney characters.
One standout in the collection is the Mickey Mouse Corded Bracelet featuring iridescent leather, 14-karat gold over brass and a sliding drusy pendant. Plus, 20% of sales from this bracelet goes toward the Kendra Scott Foundation to support Make-A-Wish, making it a fantastic gift that gives back.
Keep reading to see these pieces and more, and treat your favorite Mickey lover to a shiny gift this holiday.
Shop Kendra Scott x Disney jewelry
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse Elisa Short Pendant Necklace
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Huggie Earrings
- $70
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Charm Bracelet
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Strand Necklace
- $80
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Crystal Linear Earrings
- $98
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Charm Necklace
- $125
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Tennis Bracelet
- $120
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Gold Mickey Mouse Crystal Chain Necklace in White Mix
- $125
- Kendra Scott
Disney | Kendra Scott Silver Mickey Mouse Crystal Frame Statement Necklace
- $125
- Kendra Scott