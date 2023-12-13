If you're planning to splurge on a luxe gift this holiday season, Dyson is a great place to look.

Dyson has a wide variety of offerings, from home to beauty, that can become a practical product to elevate your recipient's life.

From the beloved Airwrap to the V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from.

Plus, right now, Dyson is offering discounts across the board. Who doesn't love a discount?

Check it all out here!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Vacuums

42% off Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum $299.99

$519.99 Dyson Shop Now

Dyson Dyson V15s Detect Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner $949.99 Dyson Shop Now

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra (Copper) $499.99 Dyson Shop Now

Air purifiers

33% off Dyson Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan $499.99

$749.99 Dyson Shop Now

Dyson Dyson Purifier Big + Quiet Formaldehyde BP03 $999 Dyson Shop Now

Headphones

31% off Dyson Dyson Zone™️ noise cancelling headphones $549.99

$799.99 Dyson Shop Now

23% off Dyson Dyson Solarcycle Morph desk light $499.99

$649.99 Dyson Shop Now

Hair

Dyson Dyson Airstrait straightener $499.99 Dyson Shop Now

Dyson Dyson Supersonic hair dryer $429.99 Dyson Shop Now

Dyson Dyson Special Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429 Kohl's Shop Now

Nordstrom Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long DYSON $599.99 Nordstrom Shop Now