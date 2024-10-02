Denim is a classic and versatile way to transition your wardrobe between seasons.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has picked five denim styles and trends that she thinks are ones to watch for the 2024 fall season.
From baggy to straight leg, check out Bergamotto's denim style guide below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Wide leg
Wide-leg is great for a bold statement giving movement and drama to any classic outfit.
The Perfect Curvy Vintage Flare Jeans + Use code GMA 15 to save 15%
Use code GMA15 to save 15% on The Perfect Curvy Vintage Flare Jeans. Limit 1 per cart. Valid through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 2.
- $138
- Good American
Baggy
Embrace the effortless Gen Z style with the baggy trend. This relaxed and oversized fit is great for a comfortable fall day.
Flare
This retro-style inspired look is perfectly paired with jeans for a brisk fall day. Their fitted top and dramatic flare from the knee down give a fun twist to classic denim.
Always Fit Good Legs Flare Jeans + Use code GMA 15 to save 15%
Use code GMA15 to save 15% on Always Fit Good Legs Flare Jeans. Limit 1 per cart. Valid through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 2.
- $169
- Good American
Straight
These stylish, versatile, flattering high-waisted jeans from Everlane are great for all body types and give a classic tailored fit.
Dark Indigo trend
Dark denim gives a sleek and polished look great for transitioning from day to night. This denim gap dress is under $50 and can be a closet staple.