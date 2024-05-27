Father's Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the active dad in your life. Whether he's into running, cycling, hiking, or any other fitness activity, a wide range of gifts can help enhance his performance, enjoyment, and recovery.
Choosing the right gift for an active dad means considering his interests and the types of activities he enjoys most.
From tech gadgets to enhance his workouts to gear to help him enjoy his outdoor adventures, there’s a perfect gift out there to make this Father's Day memorable.
Here are our top picks for Father's Day gifts for any active dad.
Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler
This wheeled cooler is perfect for taking on the go and is a great companion for sporting events, beach trips and more. Dad will love that he can keep everything from sports drinks to water cool for hours.
- $350
- Yeti
Terrex Skychaser Tech GTZ
These versatile hiking shoes work just as well on the trail as they do when pushing a stroller through town. The bungee-like laces ensure these shoes stay in place no matter what activity Dad tackles.
- $200
- Adidas
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt Updated Fit
Whether working out or at the office, this tech shirt is moisture-wicking and chafe-free to keep Dad comfortable and looking sharp all day long.
- $98
- Lululemon