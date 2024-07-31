There's nothing worse than unpacking your bag at a hotel and realizing you forgot something.
That's why we put together a list of frequently forgotten essentials to pack for your next trip.
"Finalizing a beach vacation packing list requires a slightly different strategy than other kinds of trips," Chloé Gray-Le Coz, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel's director of sales and marketing, told "Good Morning America."
"Our concierge will tell you that the items guests tend to forget to pack are things like sunglasses, hats and sunscreen," Gray-Le Coz added.
Scroll down to add these must-haves and more to your cart.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Toiletries
Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, Travel Size 3oz Twin Pack
- $7.98
- Amazon
Apparel and accessories
FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50 Travel Foldable Brim Summer UV Hat
- $25.99
- $27.99
- Amazon