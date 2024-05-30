Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on-the-go.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Samsonite, Evenflo and more. The deals start at just $10.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Samsonite: Luggage
Founded in 1910, Samsonite is a world leader in superior luggage. Renowned for breakthrough research and development, Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Choose from two collections in a variety of sizes. Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform features a more streamlined panel, an increased packing capacity and thoughtfully integrated components. Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must-have for the sophisticated traveler. The spinner is constructed from 100% Makrolon material with high impact resistance, a textured shell with a subtle sheen that reduces the visibility of scratches, and 360-degree spinner wheels for quiet and easy maneuverability. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $250.
- $99 - $260
- $200 - $520
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- Samsonite
Evenflo: Stroller Wagons
The Pivot Xplore Dreamz All-Terrain Stroller Wagon with Bassinet Insert with flexible modes allows you to adapt on the fly without pausing for naps. This all-terrain ride accommodates up to two children ages six months to five years, with each seat holding a child up to 55lb (110lb total). As with this bestselling Pivot Xplore, the Xplore Dreamz transforms with a flip of the three-position, telescoping handle, allowing you to push as a stroller or pull as a wagon even as your child nods off. The larger UPF 50+ canopies expand from two to three panels with a quick unzip to help protect your child against the sun’s harmful rays, while breathable mesh helps to keep nap time comfortable. Limit one per order. Shipping is $29.
- $199
- $400
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- Evenflo
Parker & Hyde: Belt Bags & Totes
Parker & Hyde’s on-trend woven bags are bold, beautiful and practical. If you want to go hands-free, the belt bags make it easy to do so, which features a zipper closure and adjustable strap. The messenger bags also have an adjustable strap and can fit your cell phone, wallet and more. Messenger bags and the classic woven totes are also available. Choose from a variety of vibrant colors. Free shipping!
- $24 to $87.50 + Free Shipping
- $48 - $175
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- Parker & Hyde
aetrex: Orthotic Insoles
aetrex is a technology company that uses data and learnings to design and create orthotic insoles that are anatomically correct to support your body from the ground up, offering superior arch support and pain relief. Orthotics are one-of-a-kind products made from high grade polyurethane. These are the only insoles precision-made for your feet and with the proper arch alignment, directly under your anatomical arch. You will immediately feel the difference. Options are available for men and women in a variety of styles including insoles for exercise, everyday, running and plantar fasciitis. The Plantar Fasciitis Kit contains four essential tools to help relieve and prevent plantar fasciitis. Free shipping!
- $25 to $73 + Free Shipping
- $50 - $146
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- aetrex
Lusso Gear: Travel Accessories
Make summer travel safe, simple, and fun with Lusso Gear's assortment of solution-oriented products, designed with parents in mind. Their best-selling Kids Travel Tray is the ultimate solution for keeping kids entertained and organized on-the-go. Whether it's a road trip, airplane adventure, or train journey, the Kids Travel Tray ensures endless fun without the mess. The spacious dry erase surface doubles as a snack table or activity center, while mesh pockets and storage compartments make organization a breeze. Other options include Car Seat Organizer Buckets, Hanging Seat Back Organizers, Car Trash Cans and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.
- $10.50 - $15.50
- $21 - $31
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- Lusso Gear
MY MAGIC CARPET: Machine Washable Rugs
Keeping your home clean with MY MAGIC CARPET’s rugs. These indoor and outdoor rugs are designed with convenience and your busy lifestyle in mind. Unlike other rugs, MY MAGIC CARPET protects your ﬂoors from scratches, spills and stains. Inside the magic of MY MAGIC CARPET is a special waterproof inner lining that prevents liquids from soaking through to your ﬂoors, keeping them clean and containing the mess. The webbed backing is non-slip and will not deteriorate in the washer and dryer like other rugs with latex or rubber backings. Choose from a variety of patterns across rugs and runners. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $115
- $80 - $230
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 05/30/2024
- MY MAGIC CARPET
Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf
Wear insect protection stylishly. Soft, lightweight and oversized, the Insect Shield Scarf is designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. Built-in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes.
- $25
- $35
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Hadley Wren
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes, bag or backpack so it’s always available to activate if needed. The ear piercing can be heard up to 1,000 feet away and features a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility. It’s both a signal for help while startling an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options in singles and sets.
- $13.50 - $20
- $27 - $40
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- Spartan Defense
BedJet: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
- $244.50 + Free Shipping
- $489
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- BedJet
VORTexX: Pickleball Set
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this pickleball set from VORTexX has what you need to impress on the court. Suitable for players of all ages and skill level, the 8-piece kit includes two composite fiberglass paddles, which is forgiving for a new player, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls, a ball bag and carry bag. Paddles are USPA-approved for Tournament Play. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $99
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- VORTexX
RovR: Portable Coolers
Take the party on the go. RovR’s CoolR 25 stores wine and liquor bottles upright and keeps ice cold for days when the sun is at its highest. This versatile cooler features an adjustable padded carry strap for easy on-the-go portability, plus SureGrip™ feet for stability. The KeepR™ Soft Cooler is the ideal cocktail caddy mixed with a modern-day picnic basket. Organize your outing goodies from cups, utensils, plates, fruit and even cheese and crackers in separate compartments that are easily accessible. The KeepR™ carries like a pail and rests flat on any surface and includes an IceR™ Ice Container, which nests inside to keep everything cool. Free shipping!
- $75 to $105 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $175
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- RovR
JUDY: 4 Person Emergency Preparedness Kit
Prepare yourself and your family for emergency situations. This kit is equipped with over 53+ life-saving survival essentials packed in a 100% water, rip and puncture proof bag with reinforced padded support and cushioned adjustable straps designed to sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours. The backpack is organized into three boxes for easy access during an emergency: WATER & FOOD, SAFETY & WARMTH, and TOOLS & FIRST AID. Free shipping!
- $117 + Free Shipping
- $195
- Valid: 05/30/2024 to 06/02/2024
- JUDY
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024