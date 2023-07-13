Flamingo designs products with your body in mind. Their team has spent years listening to the shared experiences of women’s personal care rituals and have developed design-forward products to support every unique routine. The Flamingo razor features five sharp blades, glide strips with aloe and shea butter to help protect skin from irritation, a flexible hinge to hug every curve and a weighted ergonomic handle made with up to 35% recycled plastic. The Disposable Dermaplane features a single-blade facial razor that sweeps away peach fuzz and exfoliates skin, creating an even canvas for skincare and makeup application. The Body Wax Kit allows you to smooth legs, arms and underarms at home with these soft gel-wax strips designed to remove hair from the root for up to four weeks. Tweezers and Hair Removal Cream are also available. Shipping is $2.99 or free with three.