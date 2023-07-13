Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for $20 and under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as K.Carroll Accessories, Caren Products and more.
The deals start at just $3.25 and are up to 59% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
K.Carroll Accessories: Harper Crossbody Bag
GMA Deal: $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $26 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
K.Carroll Accessories’ bestselling handbag is back. Go hands-free on your busy days with the Harper Crossbody Bag, once named an Oprah Favorite and with more than 500,000 sold. Featuring RFID protected card slots, the Harper is big enough to fit your lipstick, cards, money and more. This also includes a carabiner clip so you can attach it to your belt. Choose from over 50 styles. Shipping is $4.99.
Caren Products: PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss
GMA Deal: $12 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
Easily touch up your lip gloss anytime and anywhere. PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss features a lighted wand and convenient side mirror for easy application. Your lips will feel soft, smooth and creamy, never sticky, with the luxurious natural formula enriched with aloe vera, jojoba and grapeseed oils. These glosses apply evenly and deliver long silky shine. Choose from over 20 colors. Shipping is $4.95.
Flamingo: Hair Removal
GMA Deal: $3.25 to $7 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6.50 to $14 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
Flamingo designs products with your body in mind. Their team has spent years listening to the shared experiences of women’s personal care rituals and have developed design-forward products to support every unique routine. The Flamingo razor features five sharp blades, glide strips with aloe and shea butter to help protect skin from irritation, a flexible hinge to hug every curve and a weighted ergonomic handle made with up to 35% recycled plastic. The Disposable Dermaplane features a single-blade facial razor that sweeps away peach fuzz and exfoliates skin, creating an even canvas for skincare and makeup application. The Body Wax Kit allows you to smooth legs, arms and underarms at home with these soft gel-wax strips designed to remove hair from the root for up to four weeks. Tweezers and Hair Removal Cream are also available. Shipping is $2.99 or free with three.
The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths
GMA Deal: $6 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $30 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This assortment includes a range of fun singles and sets. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $50.
Wrap-It Storage: Carry Straps
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $12.50 • 50% to 59% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $30.50 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
Organize cords, hoses, ropes and so much more. Wrap-It’s storage straps are made with heavy-duty polypropylene, industrial strength hook and loop and a rust-resistant grommet that are built to last indoors or outdoors. The Easy Carry Straps hold up to 50 pounds. Home Organization Kits are also available, which help keep your tech cords organized and free of knots. Shipping is $4.99.
ACTIVE: Cleaning Products
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $13 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $28 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
ACTIVE products are lab formulated to deep-clean appliances, apparel and other household applications. ACTIVE cleaners are designed to simplify your cleaning routine, help save you money and reduce waste. The appliance cleaner products clean and descale the gunk and grime from your appliances so that your clothes and dishes come out fresh. Options are available for the washing machine, dishwasher and disposal. Ever wonder why your athletic wear never seems to smell fresh, even after a wash? As it turns your sweat and body odor tend to get caught in the tightly woven technical fibers. The solution? ACTIVE’s enzymatic activewear laundry detergent breaks down the odors that get trapped in technical fibers. Shipping is $3.99.
Brew Buddy: Tumbler Pouches & Drink Sleeves
GMA Deal: $3 to $12.50 • 50% to 72% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
Stay hydrated and hands-free on-the-go Brew Buddy solves that hassle with its unique cross-body bags that hold your water bottle or tumbler anywhere you go. The all-new zip up tumbler pouch provides a fun way to keep your essentials close by. This can also work as an arm or ankle band. Insulated coffee sleeves are also available, which keep your favorite iced drinks colder longer. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $40.
Floopi: Sandals
GMA Deal: $20 • 60% SavingsOriginal: $50 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/13/2023
From beach to pool to errands, these lightweight sport sandals are made for summer. Step into comfort with a cushioned molded footbed that’s contoured to fit your foot. They are flexible with a molded outsole that moves with you. These sandals are water-resistant and durable for indoor and outdoor wear. Choose from thong style or slides. Shipping is $1.99 or free with three pairs
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
KitchInventions: Kitchen Tools
GMA Deal: $11.99 to $15.99 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $19.99 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/23/2023
Keep countertops and stoves clean with the multi-use Spoon Buddy. This kitchen gadget adheres to almost any smooth surface and conveniently keeps cooking utensils in place on top of a lid, countertop or table. You can even flip it over to add grip and assist when opening a stubborn jar and it doubles as an easy access 1/2 measuring cup. Pan Buddy is a solution for handling your heavy skillets. It comes in two pieces, a vertical handle and a wrist support, and adds leverage by keeping your wrist in a natural position while having support under your forearm. The Strip-n-Snip 4-in-1 tool is a smart addition for any kitchen, helping reduce clutter while providing a variety of handy tools at your fingertips.
Hiki: Deodorant Lotion
GMA Deal: $11.97 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $19.95 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/23/2023
Smell fresh all day. Hiki is a silky, smooth deodorant lotion that can go on your body anywhere you have odor. Formulated for skin folds, armpits and privates, HIKI works to eliminate odors before they start. The lotion texture is easy to apply, safe for all skin types. Choose from scented or unscented and take on your adventures with confidence.
ICEBREAKER: Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $14.99 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $19.99 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/23/2023
Effortlessly make and serve ice cubes without having to touch the ice. Easy, fun and hygienic, this ice tray is sure to become a staple in your freezer. Designed for space optimization and stacking in the freezer in any position while the closed container helps prevent unwanted odors and bacteria from reaching your ice. The thermo effect of the closed container limits melting, even after several hours at room temperature, making it ideal for bringing on a picnic, to the beach, and serving your guests at summer BBQs.
R. Nichols: Zip Pouch and Luggage Tag
GMA Deal: $4 to $8 • 42% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $16 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/23/2023
Add a touch of whimsical joy to mundane accessories. R. Nichols creates products to put a smile on your face. Get organized with the roomy and stylish zip pouch. Great for stashing your receipts, coins, makeup, cards and more – designed with bold and bright graphics that make a statement. Give your bags a touch of style with happy luggage tags, boasting designs so unique you can’t miss it.
The Cinch-It: Clothing Cinch Clips (3-Pack)
GMA Deal: $19.96 • 19% SavingsOriginal: $24.95 Valid: 07/13/2023 to 07/23/2023
Change the way you wear your clothes for a better fit. Cinch It! is the fashion-fix accessory that allows you to instantly adjust the fit and style of your existing wardrobe. Whether you want to cinch a loose dress, create a flattering waistline, or transform the silhouette of your outfit, Cinch It! makes it easy.