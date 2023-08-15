Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for $20 and under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as TiCK MiTT, Rhonda Shear and more.
The deals start at just $3 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
TiCK MiTT: The TiCK MiTT
GMA Deal: $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Use TiCK MiTT to safely and effectively remove multiple loose ticks at once and help prevent Lyme disease. TiCK MiTT works for adults, kids and pets who enjoy being outdoors and are conscious about their health. Use TiCK MiTT when hiking, camping, gardening, hunting, participating in outdoor sports, dog walking and more. TiCK MiTT works by gently and thoroughly rubbing the mitt on your body and clothes or your pet's fur to remove ticks. When finished, simply put your TiCK MiTT in the included mesh bag and place it in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill the ticks. Shipping is $2.99.
Rhonda Shear: Bras & Underwear
GMA Deal: $8 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $25 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Celebrating 20 years in the intimate apparel business, Rhonda is best known for her Original Ahh Bra, selling over 50 million worldwide in 32 countries. Offering a full size range from XS-3X, the brand prides itself on inclusive sizing, comfort and affordability. With no traditional bra sizing, Rhonda has made it so easy to find your perfect fit -- just shop your top. Whatever size you are in a fitted blouse is your size for Rhonda. In addition to the Original Ahh Bra, choose from a variety of bra styles including Seamless Underwire and Lace Back Pin Up. Panties and briefs are also available. Shipping is $2.95 or free over $50.
K. Carroll Accessories: Ashley Crossbody Bag
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
New from K. Carroll Accessories is the Ashley Crossbody Bag. Each handbag comes with two strap options -- a solid crossbody strap to match the bag and a colorful guitar strap. The open outside pocket is great to store your phone for easy access. Inside, you'll find a zipper pocket and built-in RFID-protected card sleeves. This faux suede bag also has a snap closure to keep your belongings secure. Choose from 14 colors. Shipping is $5.99.
Peepers: Eyewear
GMA Deal: $11 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $29 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Options are available for men and women. Reading sunglasses are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
Bolli & Fritz: Bath & Shower Products
GMA Deal: $3 to $6 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $12 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Made in America, Bolli & Fritz makes bath time fun. Need a quick morning pick-me-up or a moment of peace at the end of a busy day? Simply unwrap and sprinkle the Shower Fizzers with water or place on the shower floor to be immersed in the scent. Each jar contains six Shower Fizzers to keep you going through the week. The Chill Pill Bath Fizzer is a fun, fizzy, fresh addition to upgrade your routine with moisturizing sweet Almond Oil that leaves skin feeling soft. The Magic Soap Dish dries in a flash and doesn't leave you with mushy soap. It's made of ultra-absorbent diatomite and natural plant fibers and with anti-slip grooves and sterile, antibacterial properties, this durable soap dish keeps your soap fresh and firm. Shipping is $4.99.
Carpe: Body Sweat Solutions
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $20 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Carpe is all about tackling sweat all over the body. It is the leading dermatologist-recommended sweat brand for all over the body with solutions for underarms, hands, feet, face, chest and more. Options include Underarm Antiperspirant Lotion Stick, Hand Lotion, Foot Lotion, Scalp Powder, Face Wipes and Underarm Wipes, which are great for those times when you can't shower and need to stop sweat with one quick swipe. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $15.
Baby Foot: Foot Peels & Masks
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $12.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $25 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time and can contribute to numerous problems associated with the soles of your feet. The Exfoliant Foot Peel is a one-hour foot peel treatment that will make your feet smooth and soft. The product features 16 natural extracts, which are scientifically formulated to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Just slip the booties on, put a pair of socks over them and let everything sit for an hour. Within days, the dead skin will start peeling off feet. The Foot Mask is the next step for maximum hydration. These work great for newly peeled feet that might feel dry over time. Limit three per order. Free shipping!
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/20/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Bunnies and Bows: Kids Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $18 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/20/2023
Outfit any bed with soft, colorful pillowcases celebrating a love for activity. Bunnies and Bows pillowcases fit over any standard pillow and are made with hand-drawn designs using water-based, nontoxic inks for safe sleeping. The covers are washable and dryable.
Wear Your Sole: Shoelaces and Tattoos
GMA Deal: $9.80 to $13.65 • 29% to 30% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $19.50 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don't let laces be an afterthought. Spice up favorite shoes with stylish shoelaces. Offered in reflective, velvet, glitter and more, Wear Your Sole laces help creativity shine. Temporary tattoos for kicks are designed to change up the look of shoes any time. Mix and match different tattoos to make a bold statement and showcase personal style for all ages.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.