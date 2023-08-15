Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time and can contribute to numerous problems associated with the soles of your feet. The Exfoliant Foot Peel is a one-hour foot peel treatment that will make your feet smooth and soft. The product features 16 natural extracts, which are scientifically formulated to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Just slip the booties on, put a pair of socks over them and let everything sit for an hour. Within days, the dead skin will start peeling off feet. The Foot Mask is the next step for maximum hydration. These work great for newly peeled feet that might feel dry over time. Limit three per order. Free shipping!