The kick-off to holiday shopping means the arrival of the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list.

Lucky for you Tory Johnson has secured exclusive savings just for "Good Morning America's" Deals & Steals shoppers.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Saysh, Brouk & Co. and more.

The deals start at just $4.25 and are up to 68% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

50% off Saysh Saysh: The Felix & The One $75 - $82.50

$150 - $165 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "Allyson Felix, the most decorated track-and-field star ever, has designed a running shoe for women (e.g., narrower in the heel) with a super-plush insole. I thought the cream version was a winner -- and I bet you know which color Gayle picked." Saysh is a performance footwear brand for and by women, founded by Allyson Felix -- the most decorated track and field athlete of all time -- and her brother and business partner Wes Felix. From the design to testing to manufacturing, Saysh utilizes its FemiformityFIT Technology to design sneakers based on the unique proportions and measurements of a woman's foot -- unlike most sneakers, which are designed for men and only labeled as women's. This neutral running shoe offers unparalleled comfort and precision, optimized specifically for women. To achieve a soft, yet responsive feel so you can run further, faster, The Felix Runner boasts supercritical foam technology, a knit upper with midfoot support, and a one-piece molded heel. The Saysh One is an everyday, multipurpose shoe. Tailor-made for women to take you from your jog to your gym session, to your office, then to your dinner party. This is a narrow shoe, so if you are between sizes, going up half a size is recommended for the perfect fit. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $100. Shop Now

50% off Brouk and Co. Brouk & Co.: The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote $40

$80 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "You get a lot of bang for your buck with this cotton canvas tote: smart-looking, with vegan leather accents. Doesn't it look like a more expensive bag? It's just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff. Gayle, are you listening?" The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote is great for any busy traveler. This stylish tote is constructed using a lightweight canvas and accented with premium pebbled vegan leather trim and base. The exterior pocket also allows for quick access when needed. Inside, there are even more storage options with an interior that features a striped lining and a zippered pocket with two additional open pockets. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with three. Shop Now

50% off Elegance by Lollia Elegance by Lollia: Bath & Body Care $4.25 - $35.50

$8.50 - $71 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "I chose a Lollia bubble bath -- my absolute favorite -- two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub. This year's White Amber and Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious -- and comes in bath salts, too." This elevated Lollia essence is the epitome of modern sophistication. Margot Elena's most recognizable brand, Lollia, is a world created of boudoir luxuries filled with lovely details, blushing fragrances and flirtatious touches. The subtly sweet mirabelle plum and notes of bright crisp greens entice the senses, then give way to captivating white amber. The essence of understated enchantment, Elegance is a head-turner for every occasion. Options include bubble bath, bathing salts, dry body oil, eau de parfum and more. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

50% off Shinery Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner $11 - $28

$22 - $56 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "After launching this plant-based hand soap that also washes jewelry -- no lost rings here -- the owners got tons of requests to add a brush. Et voilà!" Shinery has taken the guesswork out of caring for your jewelry with quick, easy-to-use products that are safe on all metals and gemstones, and leave you feeling like you just went to the jeweler to renew your favorite pieces. The Radiance Wash is now in the perfect holiday gift set with Shinery's newest innovation in jewelry care: their Radiance Brush. You will be absolutely amazed at how bright and sparkling your jewelry is by using these products -- and your recipient will love them, too. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $85. Shop Now

50% off Chance Chance: Basketballs & Volleyballs $12 - $15

$24 - $30 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "The AAPI founders designed these uplifting basketballs to remind players that life is about growth, not perfection -- a concept you know I happen to agree with." Chance is a lifestyle sporting goods brand with a focus on spreading positivity. They support and promote self expression because it leads to self-confidence, which leads to self-love. Chance welcomes players from all walks of life, and that's why it was so important for them to have fun, fresh, vibrant designs on all their gear. They want you to be able to see yourself on the court if you never saw yourself there before. The combination of art and basketball is meant to invite you and inspire you to play. Choose from a variety of vibrant colors and patterns across basketballs and volleyballs. The basketballs are available in three sizes: Youth, Women and Men. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Marshmallow Reverse Lounge Set $69

$139 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023

•

per set Oprah says: "They call it marshmallow fabric -- I call it a delicious, fabulous set to travel in. And I love that the sizing is so inclusive -- from small to 2/3X." Softies' bestselling marshmallow fabric in a flattering and versatile two-piece lounge set. This contemporary women's lounge set offers unmatched softness. Whether worn together or as separates, it's perfect for any occasion or activity. This set features a beautifully detailed reverse seam crew neck top with bracelet sleeves. The matching long marshmallow pant features a drawstring and elasticized waistband and side-seam pockets. The machine-washable marshmallow blend only gets softer with time. Available in sizes S-2X/3X. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two. Shop Now

50% off Honest Baby Clothing Honest Baby Clothing: Matching Family Pajamas $6.50 - $20

$13 - $40 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "Organic cotton pajamas for moms, dads, grandmamas, grandkids and fur babies -- you're in luck. I think we all know what Gayle's family is wearing this Christmas." Honest Baby Clothing is something to smile about. They thoughtfully design every piece to be sustainable, functional and absolutely adorable. They use certified organic cotton, grown without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides or chemical fertilizers. These matching family pajamas are soft, cozy and available for babies to adults. Two-piece sets are available in 12 styles. Matching pet bandanas are also available. Shipping is $6.95. Shop Now

50% off Phaidon Phaidon: My Art Books $9.50

$19 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "Created for kids, these little books pair famous artworks (Gauguin! Kerry James Marshall!) with read-aloud text ("Love is… soft snuggles… and tender nuzzles"). So special -- adults will want them, too." The My Art Books series of beautiful keepsake children's books explores big feelings through famous artworks. Featuring bright, stylish covers and sturdy, colorful pages, the books are designed to be treasured for years to come. The charming read-aloud text paired with stunning art will delight little ones and grown-ups alike. There are five books to choose from: Love, Happiness, Friendship, Sleep and Adventure. Shipping is $2.95 or free over $18. Shop Now

50% off PROUDLY PROUDLY: Baby Body Care $7.50 - $14

$15 - $28 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "My friends Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were inspired by their daughter to create this line of Hydrating Baby Lotion, All Over Balm, and Nourishing Oil for melanated kids and babies. Just right for a little one." PROUDLY is the first baby brand centering the needs of Black and Brown babies. They are proud to be Black-owned, diversely operated by professionals of color and founded with love by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. PROUDLY baby products are designed with gentle-for-baby ingredients to nurture dry, sensitive skin. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with nutrient-rich goodness to help nourish skin, soothe irritation and deliver lasting moisture. These products are EWG VERIFIED, which means they meet the highest standard of health and safety. Made for babies, but loved by the whole family, PROUDLY products nurture and help protect dry, sensitive skin of all ages. The Moisture Layering Gift Set is a go-to for moisture-boosting, hydrating, nourishing care for your littlest love's dry, sensitive skin. With their dermatologist advised moisture layering routine on the back of the package, any caregiver will be able to impart lasting moisture on their baby's delicate skin. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $35. Shop Now

50% off LALAIS LALAIS: The Blotting Compact $24 + Free shipping

$48 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "During Covid, an HR exec decided to create a line of all-natural Japanese blotting papers and a reusable holder with a sponge applicator that prevents you from transferring dirt from your fingers to your face. So clever!" LALAIS makes it easy for touch-ups on-the-go. This Blotting Compact instantly mattifies without disturbing your makeup or transferring dirt or bacteria to your face. LALAIS is fragrance-free, powder-free and cruelty-free. This includes 100 All-Natural Japanese Blot Papers with hypoallergenic sponge applicator. The portable, mirrored compact fits into any size bag or clutch: on your desk preparing for your Zoom call, in the office, at the gym, for travel or for a night out. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Fount Society Fount Society: Skin Care & Body Care $21 - $40.50

$42 - $82 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "Do you find some body butters heavy or cloying? This silky, fragrance-free version is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin -- and works really well on hands, elbows, and feet." Fount Society is a standalone skin care line from the creators of Cozy Earth that takes pride in offering skin care products that are not only clean but also highly effective. Featuring a five-step bundle called "The Routine," it is carefully crafted with natural ingredients to help you achieve your skincare goals while prioritizing your skin's health. Rest easy knowing that Fount Society's products are dermatologist-approved. They prioritize safety and efficacy, ensuring their skin care is suitable for all skin types. Options include Body Butter, Body Scrub, Body Oil and Body Serum, as well as products for the face. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off TRUFF TRUFF: White Truffle Gift Set $32.50

$65 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/01/2023 Oprah says: "Truff can do no wrong by me. I've given the Hot Sauce to a lot of people. This is Truff's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious." TRUFF is the luxury condiment brand known for its truffle-infused twists to elevate every dining occasion. This line of luxury pantry staples consists of an intricate blend of real truffles and red chili peppers to create the most addictive, flavorful addition to any dish. Packaged and ready for gifting, this set includes Hot Sauce and white Truffle Oil. Shipping is $4.99 for one set or $9.99 for two sets. Shop Now

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Loungewear and Pajamas $40 - $370

$80 - $740 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/12/2023 Lounge in ultimate luxury. Cozy Earth is one of Oprah’s favorites for a reason. This timeless line of lifestyle products will elevate your day to day. The loungewear styles are crafted with soft, wearable fabrics and designed in contemporary silhouettes, keeping you stylish from day to night. This assortment features new cashmere, waffle-knit, coastal cool, modal and brushed bamboo styles alongside their traditional stretch- and rib-knit designs. Shop Now

35% to 40% off K. Carroll K. Carroll: Sherpa Accessories & Taylor Tote $21 - $39

$35 - $60 Valid: 11/01/2023 to 11/12/2023 Add extra coziness with styles from K. Carroll. Crafted with a plush, fuzzy sherpa material, these bags are ideal for the cold weather months. Bring only what you need in the Aspen crossbody or stash it all in the Aurora tote. No matter your preference, this assortment has you covered with elevated, on-trend solids and patterns for easily accessorizing any look. The simple versatility of the oversized Taylor tote makes it both fashionable and functional. Designed with faux suede, featuring RFID protected card sleeves and an interior snap pocket. It's no wonder Oprah once picked it as a holiday gifting favorite. Shop Now