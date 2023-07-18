Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Uncommon James, LIVELY and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 62% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Uncommon James: Jewelry & Skin Care
GMA Deal: $16 to $36 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32 to $72 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Effortlessly layer pieces together for your signature looks. Designed by Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James brings you affordable, high-quality pieces to mix and match across earrings, necklaces and bracelets in gold-plated brass and sterling silver. This assortment also features the new Uncommon Beauty, a vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free skin care line. Incorporate the cleanser, serum, eye cream and moisturizer into your daily routine. Enhance your routine with Retinol Alternative to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles, and Bronzing Drops, which effortlessly blend into the skin for a hydrated, ultra-moisturized dewy glow. Free shipping!
LIVELY: Bras & Bralettes
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $48 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Say hello to LIVELY's "no bra" bras. LIVELY solves stressful bra problems with leisurée -- lingerie meets athleisure. This assortment of bras and bralettes blend total comfort with effortless style. LIVELY features include J-hooks for racerback with extra support, breathable power mesh, front-adjusting straps for easy fixes and fabric as soft and comfy as your favorite sweatpants. Their wirefree bras come in all the styles you love, such as strapless and push-up, minus things you don't love -- like poking, digging and slippage. Scoop or square necklines for summer? The New Spacer Balconette features wider and shorter cups to show off your décolleté with total ease. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Crown Affair: Hair Care
GMA Deal: $6 to $37 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $74 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Crown Affair focuses on the joy of caring for your hair. They provide a balance of clean, effective and luxury -- Crown Affair uses gentle, pared-down ingredients that prove less is truly more when it comes to taking care of your hair. Choose from a variety of bestsellers, including The Renewal Mask, which is a weekly treatment that deeply nourishes, softens and moisturizes. The Towel gently and efficiently absorbs water from strands to dry hair quicker and without unnecessary frizz. The Oil is Crown Affair's 5-ingredient hair serum that seals in moisture, protects from heat and adds shine. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two items.
Daily Crunch: Nut Snacks
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Made in America, Daily Crunch is a women-owned and mission-driven company that makes Uniquely Crunchy sprouted nut snacks that taste as good as they make you feel. They put raw nuts through their signature 4-day process, which results in sprouted and dehydrated nuts that are more nutrient dense, easier to digest and crunchier than raw or roasted nuts. They flavor their snacks with real ingredients -- nothing you won't recognize or can't pronounce. Choose from Original Almonds, Cherry Berry, Nashville Hot Almonds, Cacao + Sea Salt Almonds, or Turmeric + Sea Salt Almonds. Each case includes eight 1.5-ounce snack packs. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three cases.
Jean-Patrique: Cookware
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $120 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Upgrade your kitchen with precision-engineered cookware from Jean-Patrique. All Jean-Patrique cookware is non-toxic and free from PFOA, PTFE, PFAS, lead and nickel. Grill, fry, sear, roast and bake all with The Whatever Pan. It will sear, sizzle and grill its way into becoming a kitchen favorite. The Lazy Pan is a large, multi-section frying pan, which makes it easier than ever to cook all your ingredients at the same time. Frying pans, knives, chopping boards, and griddle plate are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
YIELD: Kitchenware
GMA Deal: $22 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $44 to $120 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
Add a pop of color and fun to your kitchen with YIELD. YIELD's Glass French Press is an evolution of the classic press pot. Made of premium heat-proof borosilicate glass, it is durable and able to withstand extreme temperatures. The Pour Over Carafe is an artful, functional tool for everyday use. The borosilicate pitcher allows for easy handling and superior heat retention. Glassware is also available, made using premium borosilicate glass that is most commonly associated with laboratory glassware and high-end kitchenware. Glassware options include 6-ounce double wall, 12-ounce, 12-ounce double-wall or 16-ounce. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand ($89) and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask ($58) -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING! Valid 7/18/2023.
NIGHT: Cooling Silk Pillowcases
GMA Deal: $30 to $35 • 56% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $80 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
When it's scorching hot outside, you want a cool night's sleep. That's what you'll get with these silk pillowcases. The Cooling Silk pillowcase is cooler to the touch than cotton and the cooling properties never wash out. The smooth surface has all the beauty benefits for hair and skin -- and it's machine washable. Choose from three colors in Standard/Queen or King. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Pura: Fragrance Diffuser Bundles
GMA Deal: $45 to $60.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $121 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/18/2023
If you want your home or space to smell like a sanctuary, the Pura device is for you. It's not your average plug in: The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser lets you personalize every detail of your home fragrance experience -- all from your phone! Simply plug in, program, and let premium, clean fragrance enhance your every mood. Choose from five sets, which include popular scents from Capri Blue, NEST, Disney and more. Fragrance option refills (without the diffuser) are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Lanyard Lovebirds: Wristband Keychains, Keyring Wallets and Lanyards
GMA Deal: $10.50 to $22.50 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $30 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/30/2023
Keep keys, IDs and cards accessible and hands-free. Lanyard Lovebirds strives to give you one less thing to carry. The wristband keychains are designed with beads and a tassel so you can carry your keys in style and attach them to other accessories. The clip-on wallet is made to securely fit cash and cards, and is the ideal companion for the wristband keychain to free up your hands for more important things. Attach anything like keys and ID passes to the trendy lanyard to keep what you need accessible throughout the day.
Dyad Fragrance: Perfume Oil and Eau De Parfum
GMA Deal: $32 to $48 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 07/18/2023 to 07/30/2023
Smell good all day long. Dyad Fragrance formulates fragrances that are meant for daily wear -- the scents wear close to the skin and are all musk-based, enhanced with bright florals, warm ambers and delicate woody notes. Each fragrance is vegan, cruelty free, free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and made in Los Angeles. Choose from traditional spray eu de parfum and roll-on oil.