We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand ($89) and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask ($58) -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING! Valid 7/18/2023.