The Ballast Beach Pillow is designed to make your next pool or beach day more comfortable. The pillow comes packed in a compact carrying case, which makes it a breeze for travel. It inflates in just a few breaths and is extremely comfortable and lightweight. Because beaches are windy, the Ballast Beach Pillow is designed with an attached pouch that you can fill with just a scoop of sand to keep it from blowing away. The Ballast Beach Pillow also attaches to beach chairs and pool loungers. It also has a pocket underneath the top layer of fabric where you can insert your own cooling gel pack to stay cool on a hot, sunny day. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three.