It's part one of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer fun!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Ballast, frogg toggs and more.
The deals start at just $3 and are up to 58% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Ballast: Beach Pillows
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
The Ballast Beach Pillow is designed to make your next pool or beach day more comfortable. The pillow comes packed in a compact carrying case, which makes it a breeze for travel. It inflates in just a few breaths and is extremely comfortable and lightweight. Because beaches are windy, the Ballast Beach Pillow is designed with an attached pouch that you can fill with just a scoop of sand to keep it from blowing away. The Ballast Beach Pillow also attaches to beach chairs and pool loungers. It also has a pocket underneath the top layer of fabric where you can insert your own cooling gel pack to stay cool on a hot, sunny day. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three.
frogg toggs: Cooling & Microfiber Towels
GMA Deal: $5 to $6.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $13 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Whether you work or play outdoors, frogg toggs will keep you cool and comfortable. Soft, light, packable and portable, the Chilly Pad provides instant cooling relief that lasts. Simply wet the ultralight towel with a clean water source, wring out the excess with a light squeeze and enjoy the cool comfort of brushed microfiber gently cooling your skin. This cools up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in under 30 seconds. Chilly Pad Sport Pro Microfiber Towels are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free with four.
Coldest: Water Bottles & Dog Bowls
GMA Deal: $17 to $28 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $56 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Stay hydrated all summer with Coldest. Coldest bottles are triple-wall insulated, stylish and modern, and they stay cold longer. Introducing Coldest’s newest bottle, the Limitless has three fully insulated lids and a built-in handle for easy one-handed drinking. Switch between the lids based on your activity -- flip top lid, straw lid or chug lid with detachable blender piece for powders. Other size bottles include 21-ounce, 32-ounce and 40-ounce. The 64-ounce dog bowl has a rubber non-skid bottom, which helps prevent spills and keeps your pet’s feeding area clean. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $60.
Kanga Coolers: Iceless Coolers
GMA Deal: $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $65 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Kanga Coolers are iceless coolers for a case of beer, soda or seltzer designed to keep cold cans cold for up to seven hours with no ice. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", Kanga Coolers started as a college class project. The Kase Mate was designed to be used without ice and keep a cold 12-pack cold for up to seven hours. The Pouch can be used the same way as the Kase Mate, but also has some added features such as pockets, a detachable adjustable shoulder strap and a waterproof liner in case you want to throw loose drinks and ice inside like a traditional soft cooler. Limit two per order. Shipping is $7.95.
Aetrex: Sandals
GMA Deal: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $70 to $160 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Aetrex is a technology company that uses data and learnings to design and create footwear that is anatomically correct to support your body from the ground up, offering superior arch support and pain relief. The Aetrex Signature Arch Support is strategically placed farther back than other arches to align your body and stabilize your feet. It helps relieve common foot conditions like plantar fasciitis and heel/arch pain, allowing you to walk with ease and comfort. All of these sandals are constructed to adjust to fit your feet. Many of the styles even provide openings in the front to provide relief from bunions and other foot ailments. Free shipping!
Well-Kept: Screen Cleansing Wipes
GMA Deal: $3 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $36 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Made in America, Well-Kept's stylish tech wipes help clean and remove germs from phones, computers, glasses and other devices. These wipes are anti-static and anti-fog. These are great to keep in the car, at the office, in the classroom and in your bag. Individual packs are convenient for on-the-go. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50.
Uber Appliance: Sorbet Makers & Mini Fridges
GMA Deal: $47 to $60 • 50% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $120 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Indulge in fresh, homemade sorbet. The Uber Appliance Sorbet Maker is a great way to make healthy, dairy-free, vegan and organic sorbet at home. No added sugars or preservatives make for the best summer all natural treat option. Just freeze your ripe fruit, load it in the handy tray, and watch your healthy foods turn into ice cream. The Uber Chill XL Mini Fridge can store up to twelve 12-ounce cans or six 16.9-ounce bottles. This is lightweight and comes with a built-in carry handle. It's great for family road trips, as it comes with both a wall plug and 12-volt car plug. Shipping is $4.99.
Spice of Life USA: W Fan
GMA Deal: $20 • 58% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Achieve instant cooling relief with W Fan. This hands-free neck fan is blade-free and blows a steady stream of cool air directly onto your face and/or neck. The W Fan has five speeds: pulse, gentle, low, medium and high. The flexible arms allow you to position the fan heads. The W Fan can be recharged with a USB cord that's included. Limit four per order. Shipping starts at $5.99.
Paravel: Travel Bags
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $147.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $295 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Stay organized in style while on-the-go with Paravel. This Cabana Collection is known for its colorful stripes. Mix and match across a variety of styles including card cases, passport cases, zip-top pouches, totes and more. These are made with EcoCraft Canvas, which is made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles to create a durable canvas, finished with a eco-friendly silicone coating to protect it from stains. Shipping is $4.95.
WOXER: Boxer Briefs for Women
GMA Deal: $30 to $120 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $240 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Tired of uncomfortable underwear that digs and pinches? WOXER boxer briefs underwear is crafted with soft, luxurious materials, providing an unparalleled level of comfort with sizes ranging from S to 3XL. WOXER is made of modal fabric, a sustainable, eco-friendly material made from beechwood trees. This fabric is softer, more breathable and requires less water to make, compared to cotton. It is the perfect blend of compression and softness that ensures a secure fit. Choose from a variety of three-packs, six-packs or 10-packs across boxer briefs and boyshorts. Free shipping!
Slumber Cloud: Bedding
GMA Deal: $17 to $129.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $259 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
No more "thermal incompatiblity" in the bedroom. Using technology originally designed and used in NASA space suits, Slumber Cloud's award-winning bedding regulates your temperature to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. Ideal for hot sleepers, hot mattresses or hot bedrooms, Slumber Cloud bedding puts an end to pushing and pulling at the covers trying to find the perfect temperature. The pieces work independently for each sleeper, meaning if one of you sleeps hot and one sleeps cool it will work to keep both sleepers at the perfect temperature. Options include UltraCool Pillows, Cooling Pillow Covers, Temperature Regulating Comforter, UltraCool Mattress Pad, Cooling Cotton Sheet Sets and more. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $150.
Tempflow: Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattresses & Pillows
GMA Deal: $50 to $899.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $1799 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Get a cool, comfortable night of sleep with Tempflow. The Gel-Infused Memory Foam Pressure Relieving Mattress features a patented heat reducing airflow transfer system that makes it breathable. This is great for people who want the support benefits that only true body-contouring memory foam can provide, but don't want to sink too much into the mattress. Available from Twin to California King. Tempflow's Ultra-Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow features a Kool-Flow Micro-Vented Cover for breathability. Both the Tempflow Serene Mattress and Pillow use self-adjusting premium memory foam that adapts to provide pressure relief and support for any sleeping position. Free shipping!
Jamby's: Inactivewear
GMA Deal: $17 to $38 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $79 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Jambys calls this "inactivewear": It is super soft loungewear for maximum comfort at home! These pieces are unisex and feature stretchy, premium fabric. Choose from four styles in a variety of colors: Jambys, boxers with pockets; The House Hoodie; Long Jambys, which have special pockets designed for sitting and lounging; and the Jamtee, which looks like a tee but never rides up or feels tight. Sizes range from XS-3XL. Shipping is $8.
LIT Method : LIT AXIS
GMA Deal: $99 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $199 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/19/2023
Beat the heat by sweating inside -- from workout to recovery. The LIT AXIS is the world's smallest smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. Each kit includes a universal anchor that attaches to any door, couch, pole or tree, and you can use it free standing as well. This portable set allows you to perform 350+ exercises. Each kit comes with a free three-month membership trial to the LIT Method app, which includes hundreds of live and on-demand classes. Free shipping!
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products - no samples - to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, $89 and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask, $58, -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Rockflowerpaper: Travel Accessories and Beach Towel
GMA Deal: $8 to $24.95 • 38% to 43% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $43.95 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Add a pop of pattern to your travels. Rockflowerpaper is inspired by the colors, textures, and textiles from adventures around the globe and creates functional products to represent that. The travel cubes, hanging toiletry bag and three-zip pouch work together to make staying organized while you travel easier. Choose from matching patterns or mix it up to create your own set. The lightweight and thin reversible eco beach towel is easy to pack and carry. Designed with a super absorbent, quick-drying material, so you won't have to worry about damp towels in your bag or car. Get two looks in one with the double-sided style.
Yenta Posha: Insoles
GMA Deal: $38.99 to $41.99 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 to $64.99 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Put your best foot forward and walk with comfort. Yenta + Posha insoles are designed thin for comfort while still providing shock absorption and alignment. The Performance Series Insoles offer breathable cushioning for reliable performance with less thickness and weight. The Embrace Series Insoles are crafted to mimic the cloud-like feel of memory foam without flattening over time, working to maintain continuous adaptability while rebounding with each step. Both styles are designed with vegan, bamboo charcoal leather cover woven with a microbial treatment, which helps kill odor-causing bacteria.
InBooze: Cocktail Kit
GMA Deal: $15 • 16% SavingsOriginal: $18 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/30/2023
Become a mixologist at home with this Infusion Cocktail Kit. Craft bar-quality cocktails right in the comfort of home with these tea-style infusion pouches. You can easily create delicious cocktails without the hassle of straining. Each tea-style pouch creates eight to 10 cocktails or mocktails. The pouches are filled with dehydrated fruits, veggies, spices, and herbs to infuse your alcohol. Simply place the pouch and your liquid of choice in a container with a lid and allow it to infuse for three days. Choose from mules, margaritas, sangrias and more.
Go Donut: Tech Stand Bundle (3-pack)
GMA Deal: $29.99 • 53% SavingsOriginal: $64.97 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/30/2023
Securely hold your device vertically or horizontally while reducing strain on your hands and neck. Go Donut is a compact and lightweight solution to help you enjoy your device hands-free. Made in America, the versatile and ergonomically designed stands allow for two separate viewing angles. This bundle includes two original sized stands and one mini to clip to keep on your keychain for on-the-go use.