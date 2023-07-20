It's part three of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer fun!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as TULA, Opal Cool and more.
The deals start at just $2 and are up to 63% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
TULA: Skincare
GMA Deal: $11 to $37 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $74 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
TULA is doctor-founded and clinically-proven to support skin health, with clean and effective formulas powered by probiotic extracts. They embrace skin positivity and approach beauty from the inside out. This assortment includes the Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, which has the glow-enhancing addition of rosewater and rosehip oil. This instantly hydrates, cools and helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes for a refreshed look. The Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen SPF 30 is a year-round essential that won't clog pores or leave a white cast. The encapsulated technology breaks into a beautiful, non-greasy gel texture upon application and leaves a gorgeous glow that wears well under makeup or on its own. Shipping is $7 or free over $40.
Opal Cool: Cooling Therapies
GMA Deal: $12 to $67 + Free Shipping • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $139 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Made in America, Opal Cool makes cooling products for hot women at every stage of life - from pregnant and nursing moms through menopause. Opal Cool therapies feature a plant-based cooling technology that is safe to wear directly on the skin. These products are reusable — the 58 degree cooling therapy reactivates in the refrigerator in 30 minutes and the 80 degree cool comfort products refresh at room temperature when not in use. Choose from five options: Cool Wrap for upper back, Cool One for back, hip or belly, Sleep Pad, Eye Mask and Breast Pads. Free shipping!
Nurse Jamie: Skincare & Tools
GMA Deal: $9 to $65 • 50% to 59% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $159 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Upgrade your skin care routine with results-based products from Nurse Jamie. Help with puffiness in the summer months with the Beauty Blade. This unique beauty tool is designed with specialized curved edges to help massage most areas of the face and body. The scraping technique of the Beauty Blade helps to increase localized circulation to temporarily improve skin's overall appearance and glow. The TriAngle is a unique sonic face massager that helps to restore glow and firmness to the face when used with any serum, eye cream or your favorite moisturizer. This helps to refresh your face by targeting the most problematic areas, including eye area, brows, lip lines, cheeks and chin. This revolutionary beauty tool has two specialized massaging modes: Normal or Heated. Shipping is $8.95.
Beautyblender: Blenders & Brushes
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $65 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Beautyblender has curated a selection of Beautyblender sets, kits and products for pros, newbies, beauty gurus and everyone in between. Latina pro-artist Rea Ann Silva created her exclusive hand-cut foam sponges for that iconic streak-free, skin-like finish. Over 50 million Beautyblenders have been sold to-date and 17 are sold a minute. Just wet to prep — the super-soft foam will increase in size and mimic skin’s pores. This combination of softness, texture and bounce allows for the Beautyblender to diffuse makeup into the skin with an edgeless, airbrush finish. This assortment includes both singles and sets, as well as makeup brushes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
Tech Candy: Techcessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $50 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Tech Candy marries the technology you need with the style often lacking in tech products. This assortment includes the new Easy Breezy Portable Fan and Power Bank. This powerful, two-speed Easy Breezy fan makes hot days a breeze. The hidden battery in the fan base provides emergency power for your devices — just plug in to charge up when you need it most. The fan offers continuous cooling for up to eight hours. Other options include mirrored power bank, charging valet, long range charging cable, phone tripod and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
SCOUT: Totes & Coolers
GMA Deal: $8.75 to $41 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17.50 to $82 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
These versatile products are designed to help contain, organize and carry all the stuff needed to navigate and celebrate busy days. SCOUT is best known for their uniquely original bright and colorful patterns. Their fabrics are durable, lightweight, water resistant and easy to wipe clean. Choose from a variety of styles, sizes and patterns in bags and coolers. Shipping is $1.99 or free over $50.
Mahogany: Kaftans & Tunics
GMA Deal: $18 to $32 • 50% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $64 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Summer styling is made easy with vibrant kaftans and tunics designed to allow you to experience the comfort, softness and durability of Mahogany apparel. Made of quality 100% cotton fabrics with added detailing, the pieces are machine washable for easy care confidence. The tunics range from sizes S-3X and kaftans are one size with drawstring waist to accommodate a versatile fit. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Cobian: Flip Flops
GMA Deal: $15 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $50 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Cobian is the family-friendly footwear brand for an active outdoor lifestyle — delivering high quality sandals using the most comfortable materials. This assortment of flip flops includes a variety of styles for both men and women with full arch support and other benefits designed for comfort that gets better and better over time. The brand takes its inspiration from Salt & Light, reflecting both the physical elements of their surf and outdoor lifestyle and the symbolic aspects of their mission to radiate love, support those who seek to overcome challenges and inspire others to do the same. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Bra 30: The After Bra
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $24.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $49 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Surround yourself in softness with tanks from Bra 30. Made in America with beautiful colors and soft, luxurious fabric that's an ideal blend of cotton and spandex, Bra 30 allows you to maintain support without the hassle of underwire, straps or clasps. Choose from a variety of tank styles from scoop and hipster to strappy and tummy tucker in a variety of colors. Sizes range from S-XXL. Shipping is $7.95.
Peepers: Eyewear
GMA Deal: $11 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $29 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Peepers strives to deliver fashion as its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of blue light readers features anti-reflective coating and UV400 protection. The Blue Light Focus Lenses utilize baked-in technology that filters high-energy visible blue light. Polarized sunglasses and reading sunglasses are also available. Choose from over 50 styles. Shipping is $4.99.
Mali + Lili: Crossbody Bags
GMA Deal: $25 to $30 + Free Shipping • 61% to 63% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $78 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Go hands-free in style with Mali + Lili, whose mission is to pair fashion with function. This assortment includes three styles of crossbody bags in a variety of colors. The Charlotte is a multi-compartment saddle crossbody bag with front flap closure. The Chloe Sling Bag features built-in credit card slot in the front slip pocket and top zipper closure for the spacious main pocket. The Mina Triple Compartment Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and triple pockets with top zip closure. Free shipping!
DAVID & YOUNG: Hats
GMA Deal: $10 to $18 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $36 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
Stay protected under the sun with DAVID & YOUNG hats. The Marled Rolled Up Bucket Hats comes with a band closure feature, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. You can easily adjust the hat's size to your head circumference, providing a snug fit. When not in use, roll it up for easy storage. This assortment also includes various styles of Panama hats, bucket hats, trucker hats and Ponyflo caps with satin linings, which helps reduce friction and prevent hair breakage, while allowing you to comfortably wear your hair in a ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $20.
NIGHT: Cooling Silk Pillowcases
GMA Deal: $30 to $35 • 56% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $80 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
When it's scorching hot outside, you want a cool night's sleep, that's what you'll get with these silk pillowcases. The Cooling Silk pillowcase is cooler to the touch than cotton and the cooling properties never wash out. The smooth surface has all the beauty benefits for hair and skin — and it's machine washable. Choose from three colors in Standard/Queen or King. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Pura: Fragrance Diffuser Bundles
GMA Deal: $45 to $60.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $121 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/20/2023
If you want your home or space to smell like a sanctuary -- the Pura device is for you. It's not your average plug in: The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser lets you personalize every detail of your home fragrance experience -- all from your phone! Simply plug in, program and let premium, clean fragrance enhance your every mood. Choose from five sets, which include popular scents from Capri Blue, NEST, Disney & more. Fragrance option refills (without the diffuser) are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products -- no samples -- to treat yourself with daily skincare, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKINCARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs, and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products - the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, $89 and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask, $58 are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Youzey: Cover-Ups and Beach Hat
GMA Deal: $16.85 to $21.75 • 43% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $49 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Dress for summer. Youzey is an accessories brand focused on self-expression and good vibes. Get the luxe look for a fraction of the price with beach cover ups that are made of a lightweight material so you can enjoy summer in comfort. The ribbon-trimmed straw hat offers pretty protection, too.
Sixty One: Polarized Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $25 to $28 • 70% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $95 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Bask in the sun with stylish protection. Sixty One polarized sunglasses are designed for everyone from surfers to sand loungers. Constructed with lightweight frames and designed to eliminate UVA/UVB harmful blue light and glare to protect your eyes. The multi-layer polarized lenses are anti-scratch and anti-fog. Choose the style that best fits your summer vibe.
PHOOZY: Tech Cases
GMA Deal: $15 to $28 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $49.99 to $79.99 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Protect your phone and tablet in all temperatures. PHOOZY uses patented NASA technology, allowing your phone or tablet to maintain an optimal operating temperature for longer periods, extends battery life and is drop-protected. The phone and tablet cases are designed to reflect up to 90%+ of the sun's heat away from your phone, helping prevent overheating. This assortment also features the XP3 Thermal Phone Case with Antimicrobial Lining to keep your case and tech more hygienically clean.
Welly: Personalized Traveler Bottles
GMA Deal: $6.30 to $49 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $9 to $70 Valid: 07/20/2023 to 07/30/2023
Take your favorite drink with you and really make it yours. Welly creates stylish, insulated bottles and mugs that make it simple to take your drinks to go. Each bottle tumbler, bottle and cup is triple-walled and copper vacuum-insulated with a sweat proof exterior. Add up to 10 characters of personalization to this assortment of sleek stainless steel and bamboo accented styles.