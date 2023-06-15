Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for water fun and home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as CoolCabanas, Sunflow and more.
The deals start at just $8.50 and are up to 62% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
CoolCabanas: Cabanas & Accessories
GMA Deal: $99.50 to $198.50 + Free shipping • 50% to 62% SavingsOriginal: $199 to $528 + Free shipping Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Get enough shade and avoid overheating in an enclosed shelter. CoolCabanas' 8'x8' cabana provides twice the shade of a standard beach umbrella and you don't have to worry about your umbrella flying as it is weighed down with sand in each of the four corners. Set it up or break it down in under two minutes. The stylish colors have UPF/SPF 50+ sun protection and multiple pockets for keys, speakers, drinks and beach gear. With the use of a standard umbrella stand, you can enjoy this on your patio or pool deck, too. Free shipping!
Sunflow: The Beach Bundle
GMA Deal: $148 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $296 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023 per bundle
As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the SUNFLOW Beach Bundle is a premium beach solution that makes every day at the beach a luxurious retreat. This is a compact, comfortable, easy-to-carry, and expertly engineered chair made of rust resistant aluminum and marine-grade mold resistant fabric. The UPF 50+ sun shade will protect you from the sun's rays. This also features a drink holder, dry bag to keep valuables dry and sand-free, and a towel that attaches to your chair so it won't fall down or fly away. Choose from 12 colors. Limit two per order. Shipping is $14.99 for one or $19.99 for two.
Dock & Bay: Shorts & Ponchos
GMA Deal: $17.50 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $50 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Make your beach days better. Made from 100% recycled materials, Dock & Bay products dry quickly and repel sand while staying fresh and odor-free. The hooded ponchos for adults and kids are big enough to get changed under. They are also lightweight, compact and absorbent. The ponchos come in a pouch for easy carrying. The men's swim shorts feature pockets, mesh inner lining and a drawstring tie. The elastic waist provides extra comfort and is available in 15 vibrant patterns. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
PROFILE BY GOTTEX: Swimwear
GMA Deal: $59 to $92 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $118 to $184 + Free shipping Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Featuring tummy control, adjustable straps, soft cups for added support and smooth lines, PROFILE BY GOTTEX's swimwear collection is designed for women from classic to contemporary. All styles focus on a fabulous fit with advanced fabrics and new techniques to contour, shape and flatter every body. Choose from a variety of stylish one-pieces ranging from 36 to 24W and 6D to 18D. Free shipping!
Sand Cloud: Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 58% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", Sand Cloud was designed to reinvent the outdoor towel. All of their towels are made from organic cotton and are great for the beach, park, pool or lake. Sand Cloud makes it easy to shake sand off with its sand-resistant design. These are machine-washable for easy cleaning. You can also wear these towels as a sarong or even a decorative tapestry in your home. Choose from six options. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four or more.
TANDM Surf: TANDM Surf AIR
GMA Deal: $149.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $299 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", share the joy of catching and surfing waves or floating in the lake with your family and friends with the Tandm Surf AIR Inflatable Bodyboard for two people. The TANDM Air Bodyboard rolls up and fits conveniently into a travel bag. You just show up at the beach and pump it up. This also includes soft EVA safe handles and a built-in camera mount to capture all of the memories. There are handles on the nose and rails, so both riders can easily hold on and ride waves at the same time. Go solo, side-by-side, or front and back -- it's your choice! Choose from two colors. Shipping is $19.95.
Geometry: Designer Kitchen Towels
GMA Deal: $8.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Geometry towels are a fun and functional way to freshen up your kitchen's look. Made from post-consumer recycled material, the waffle-weave construction provides superior cleaning and drying without scratching. The towels are made of super absorbent microfiber -- absorbing seven times its weight in liquid. Choose from a variety of beautiful colors and patterns. Limit three per order. Shipping is $2.99.
Frywall: Splatter Guards
GMA Deal: $10 to $14.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $29 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Frywall keeps your stovetop free of spills and splatter regardless of what you're cooking. With Frywall, you can always see, stir and flip your food while your stovetop stays protected. Unlike a lid or splatter screen, Frywall lets steam escape, so proteins sear like with an open pan. Frywall is made of FDA-compliant silicone and can withstand heat up to 450 F. It's also dishwasher safe and compact to store. Choose from 8-inch, 10-inch or 12-inch. Limit three per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Pura: Fragrance Diffuser Bundles
GMA Deal: $45 to $60.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $121 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023 per set
Not your average plug-in. Pura believes in the power of fragrance and offers an easy, accessible way to make it a part of daily life. The innovative smart tech features allow you to control scent intensity to get just the right amount of fragrance for your space, set scenting schedules so you don't have to worry about turning it on and off, and control the nightlight color for the ideal ambiance. The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser empowers you to personalize every detail of your home fragrance experience -- all from your phone. Simply plug in, program and let premium, clean fragrance enhance your every mood. Choose from eight sets, which include popular scents from Capri Blue, Nest, Disney and more, with or without the diffuser. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Sparkles Home: Rhinestone Tumblers & Can Insulators
GMA Deal: $19 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $60 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Bring sparkle and glam to your beverages this summer. Sparkles Home products use high quality rhinestones and adhesives for ultimate durability, without requiring delicate care. Unlike other tumblers that use plastic stones, Sparkles Home's Strass Tumblers are crafted with only genuine crystal rhinestones in a rainbow of dazzling colors to ensure the ultimate shine and prism effect. The mixed-size stone pattern on these tumblers creates an explosion of sparkle that will turn heads wherever you go. Choose from 16-ounce or 30-ounce sizes. The can insulators are a great way to keep your drinks cold. With a rainbow of fun colors to choose from, you'll never have to worry about losing track of your drink again. Shipping is $4.99.
Cosy House: Bed Sheets & Mattress Encasements
GMA Deal: $25 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $65 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Just in time for summer, these ultra-soft bamboo viscose blended sheets are cooling and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry all year long -- no more night sweats. Cosy House's bamboo viscose fabric is hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and stays fresher for longer than traditional materials. Choose from a variety of colors, available for Twin to Split King. The Luxury Mattress Encasement features the same breathable, temperature-regulating fabric so it won't make you sweat like traditional mattress protectors of the past. This fabric won't absorb moisture and doesn't trap oils from your skin so your mattress will continue to feel new and fresh. Shipping is $9.95.
Cozy Earth: Bath Towels & Robes
GMA Deal: $20 to $87.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $175 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
Add comfort and luxury to your bathroom with Cozy Earth. This assortment of towels are quick drying, absorbent and built to last without pilling. Styles include premium plush, waffle and ribbed, which is new to Cozy Earth. Choose from bath towels, hand towels, washcloths and bath sheets. This assortment also includes bath mats, robes and hair towels. Free shipping!
NuFACE: Facial Toning & Line Smoothing Devices
GMA Deal: $79.50 to $169.50 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $165 to $339 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/15/2023
NuFACE is a leader in at-home beauty devices helping every client look and feel more beautiful. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE’s award-winning, FDA-cleared products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. The Mini Starter Kit includes NuFACE’s Petite Facial Toning Device that tones, lifts and contours the facial muscles while also helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a five minute facial lift on-the-go. The FIX Starter Kit blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles while also creating the look of fuller lips. This kit includes the FIX Line Smoothing Treatment Serum, which ensures the microcurrent is conducted down to the facial muscle while hydrating and brightening skin. The Trinity is also available, which includes NuFACE’s firming and brightening Silk Crème Microcurrent Activator to conduct microcurrent down to the facial muscles and their Super Peptide Booster to help diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Shipping is $4.99.
shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Cariloha: Sheets & Pillows
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $124.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $249 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/25/2023
Sleep comfy, cool and clean. Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding is made from fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's degrees cooler and twice as soft as cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, Cariloha sheets smell fresher and last longer than some cotton sheets. This assortment features the Classic soft twill style in sheet sets and pillowcase sets, plus pillows to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
Clean & Pure: Lip Balms and Mask
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $27 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $17.99 to $38.99 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/25/2023
Soothe and protect lips with Clean & Pure, Australia's top-selling lip balm. Made with real manuka honey straight from beehives on the Gold Coast of Australia, the balm is conveniently sized for pocket or purse to take anywhere and apply a quick lip treatment as needed. This assortment features a variety of flavors in four and eight piece sets, plus a soothing, non-sticky all natural intensive-care lip mask and a cloud headband to hold your hair back in style especially when applying skin care and makeup.
Gleow: Self-Tanning Drops
GMA Deal: $19.99 • 39% SavingsOriginal: $32.95 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/25/2023
Achieve a natural-looking tan. Whether you desire a subtle glow or a deeper bronze, Gleow self tanning drops can be customized to suit your desired intensity. Formulated with a water-based formula to provide a lightweight and easily blendable texture without orange hues. The included Hyaluronic Acid Serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and rejuvenation to the skin.
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
GMA Deal: $78 + Free Shipping • 36% SavingsOriginal: $122 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/18/2023
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you're off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Optional personalization is available. Free shipping!
MINNIDIP: Pool Accessories
GMA Deal: $8 to $25 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $55 Valid: 06/15/2023 to 06/18/2023
Dip, lay and play all summer long with inflatable pools and accessories from MINNIDIP. Founded by Emily Vaca, MINNIDIP is elevating the inflatable pool game, featuring festive and colorful on-trend designs created for grown-ups as much as kids. This assortment offers inflatable pools in various sizes, plus confetti-accented floats.
check out these 13 Digital Deals:
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.