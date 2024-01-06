Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on wellness picks.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Therafit, Comrad and more.

The deals start at just $5.25 and are up to 61% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% to 61% off Therafit Therafit: Shoes Therafit helps relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. These are great for working out, walking or for those who work on their feet. This footwear has patent pending technology that was developed to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe, you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. This assortment includes options for men and women with styles such as athletic shoes, sandals and slip-on loafers. Limit two pairs per order. Shipping is $6.95. $50 - $90

$130 - $180 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

50% off Comrad Comrad: Compression Socks Comrad's compression socks are designed for all-day energy, support and comfort. These stylish socks help prevent circulatory conditions like edema and lower the risk of developing varicose veins. This assortment includes a variety of colors and styles including no show, ankle, crew, knee high, athletic and cozygrip, which have grip bottoms so you don't slip. Compression support ranges from light to firm, depending on the style you choose. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30. $5.25 - $23

$10.50 - $46 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

50% off Withings Withings: Full Body Composition Scale The smart scale that provides a snapshot of your body composition and cardiovascular health at every weigh-in. The Body Cardio is a smart scale offering a body analysis with precise weight and body composition metrics (body fat, muscle, bone mass and water), and cardiovascular health insights. Simply step on the scale to get your standing heart rate, as well as your vascular age. Vascular age monitors the age of arteries versus your chronological age to give you a clearer picture of your heart's health. With seamless wifi and bluetooth sync, monitor all your daily health metrics with the free Withings app for iOS or Android, where you'll see trends, progress and daily inspiration to reach your long-term health and fitness goals. Recognize and track up to eight users independently. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99. $90

$180 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

50% off Cheeky Cheeky: Oral Care Oral care is made easy with Cheeky. Cheeky's Water Flosser offers a powerful yet gentle stream of water that removes food particles and plaque from hard-to-reach areas, while customizable pressure settings and regular use can reduce the risk of cavities, gum disease, and other common dental issues. The Sonic Toothbrush delivers a superior and powerful clean, removing plaque and stains from even the toughest spots, with the added bonus of a built-in two minute timer and sleek design for an optimal brushing experience. The toothbrush also has a massage mode for a comfier brush. Other options include a Whitening Kit, customized Mouth Guard and Sports Guard. Shipping is $3.99. $20 - $64.50

$40 - $129 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

50% off SIJO SIJO: Bedding Sleep cool and comfortable every night. SIJO's luxe sleep-goods are made from both natural and inventive materials that are scientifically engineered for cooling and comfort. SIJO's testing confirms there is no pilling, tearing, stretching or color fading. Their percale has a 50% longer life expectancy than other cotton, ensuring a cozy sanctuary for years of snoozes. The CrispCool Organic Percale Cotton Sheet Set has a 400 thread count and is cool to the touch with a matte finish. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet covers are also available, which have a button closure and connection points at each corner to keep your comforter in place. Shipping is $7.95. $47.50 - $97.50

$95 - $195 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

50% off Cariloha Cariloha: Bath Towels & Robes Cariloha's luxuriously soft and sustainable towels are made of viscose from bamboo that's softer than many cottons, naturally odor resistant and one of the most renewable resources on the planet. The fabric is highly absorbent and naturally odor resistant, so hands will feel nothing but clean freshness every time they touch these towels. Choose from a variety of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. Bamboo Bathrobes and Waffle Knit Robes are also available, which are moisture wicking and breathable. Free shipping! $12 to $60 + Free Shipping

$24 - $120 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/06/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

30% off Kindra Kindra: Menopause Health & Wellness Take care of your body with products designed for you. Kindra makes menopause health and wellness products that are science-driven and estrogen-free. Formulated to address key menopause symptoms so you can feel confident and comfortable throughout the day. This assortment features supplements for sleep and focus along with topical products with targeted use. $30.80 - $90.30

$44 - $129 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now

22% off Passion 4 Life Passion 4 Life: Liquid Vitamins & Minerals Start the new year right with a resolution to put your health first. Passion 4 Life, family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole-food based ingredients, offers a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements and make it easy to put health first. $31

$39.95 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now

41% off Youzey Youzey: Ponchos Elevate your look with rich colors and patterns. Youzey ponchos are soft and warm and offer a stylish alternative to a light jacket. Drape it over any look from casual denim outfits to dresses and skirts. Take one on the go when you need an extra stylish layer on unexpected chilly days. $23.40

$39.99 Valid: 01/06/2024 to 01/14/2024 Shop Now