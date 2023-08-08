Based in Boston and proudly made in America, Rocketbook notebooks are endlessly reusable and digitally connected. Write on the Rocketbook pages with the included Pilot FriXion Pen, then scan your notes to the cloud with the free Rocketbook app and erase your page with a touch of water. It's as simple as write, scan and reuse. Choose from two styles. The Core has 32-36 reusable pages that can be erased and used again and again. This is great for students, professionals and creative individuals who want to be more organized by combining the power of handwritten notes with digital technology. The Fusion is a reusable notebook and planner combination. This is built with seven unique templates to plan, note-take and ideate in order to become your most productive self. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.