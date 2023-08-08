Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals and Steals on Wheels from Boston!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Rocketbook, MiniLuxe and more.
The deals start at just $7 and are up to 69% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Rocketbook: Reusable Notebooks
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $40 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
Based in Boston and proudly made in America, Rocketbook notebooks are endlessly reusable and digitally connected. Write on the Rocketbook pages with the included Pilot FriXion Pen, then scan your notes to the cloud with the free Rocketbook app and erase your page with a touch of water. It's as simple as write, scan and reuse. Choose from two styles. The Core has 32-36 reusable pages that can be erased and used again and again. This is great for students, professionals and creative individuals who want to be more organized by combining the power of handwritten notes with digital technology. The Fusion is a reusable notebook and planner combination. This is built with seven unique templates to plan, note-take and ideate in order to become your most productive self. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
MiniLuxe: Nail, Hand & Body Care
GMA Deal: $7 to $11 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $22 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
Made in America, MiniLuxe products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, non-toxic and were thoughtfully created to meet their high standards for clean. Based in Boston, MiniLuxe is also a brand of empowerment. Every product sold supports MiniLuxe's vision to empower one of the largest workforces of women and immigrants in North America: nail designers. This assortment includes Pure Polish in a range of beautiful shades, Nourishing Oil Rollerball -- like a lip balm for your fingers -- Pure Strength Nail Strengthener, Base Coat and Top Coat. Anti-Aging Hand Cream and Body Cream are also available. Shipping is $3 or free over $25.
Amelia Rose Jewelry: Earrings & Bracelets
GMA Deal: $19 to $39 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $38 to $80 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
Amelia Rose Jewelry features timeless pieces for every occasion. Located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, these handmade gemstone designs come in a rainbow of colors. Choose from earrings or bracelets. The earrings are lightweight and come in a variety of styles including emerald and teardrop. The new enamel bracelets are also available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
Lovepop: Pop-Up Cards & Gifts
GMA Deal: $19 to $30 • 51% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $77 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
Based in Boston and seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Lovepop designs unique and memorable pop-up greeting cards and gifts for every occasion -- birthdays, holidays and everyday moments. Lovepop has created convenient packs of its bestselling designs to ensure you're never caught without a card or gift. These unique, laser-cut 3D pop-up cards and gifts will surprise and delight every recipient. Options include birthdays, bouquets, fall favorites, happy holidays and more. Pancake the Penguin's Christmas Adventure advent calendar is also available. Shipping is $4.99.
Coravin: Three+ & Pivot Bundles
GMA Deal: $59.50 to $124.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $119 to $249 + Free shipping Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023
Coravin is a brand on a mission to inspire wine exploration through innovations that give everyone the power of choice. Now, wine lovers can pour exactly what they want, not just what's open. Located in Bedford, Massachusetts, Coravin has two systems for still wines. The Timeless series lets you pour a glass without pulling the cork for long-term preservation. The easy-to-use Pivot series has a specially-designed Stopper that replaces the bottle's closure, letting you pour a glass and preserve the bottle for up to four weeks. Free shipping!
Eastern Standard Provisions: Pretzel Variety Box
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/08/2023 per box
Made in America, The "Sun's Out, Bun's Out" Variety Box has everything you need to elevate your next barbecue, including Eastern Standard Provisions' top-selling soft pretzel sticks, a variety of regular and slider-sized gourmet soft pretzel buns, and their savory and classic salts. Located in Waltham, Massachusetts, Eastern Standard Provisions' artisanal soft pretzels are made with high quality ingredients without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, so you can feel good about snacking. Every ingredient is thoughtfully selected to enhance the taste, texture, and quality to take snacking to a whole new level. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows
GMA Deal: $28 to $60 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape.
Silli Goose: Silicone Kitchen Accessories
GMA Deal: $8.95 to $19.95 • 40% to 50% SavingsOriginal: $14.99 to $39.99 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Say goodbye to run-of-the-mill everyday items that contain plastics and other non-recyclable material. Silli Goose designs sustainable products using only environmentally-sound silicone. Each eco-friendly product is 100% BPA-free, easy to clean, and tested for a focus on function. This assortment includes an air fryer basket, ice cube molds, reusable straw, wine glass markers and stemless wine glasses.
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $17 to $20 • 33% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $26.95 to $29.95 Valid: 08/08/2023 to 08/20/2023
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean dry surface, at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools, and makeup while giving you a clean flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean flat surface.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.