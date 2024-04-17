Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to celebrate Earth Month.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as ShoreBags, Spatty, and more. The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

50% off ShoreBags ShoreBags: Bags ShoreBags' goal is to create long-lasting, durable and classic products that help reduce the amount of single-use plastics in the environment. Their products are made to last for years. With classic shapes and colors, these bags have reinforced bottoms, straps that won't give out, lots of pockets, and when they reach the end of their lives, they're recyclable and biodegradable. Choose from a variety of styles in a range of colors including the Jute Market Tote, Belt Bag, and 8-Pocket Craft Garden Tote, which is crafted from eco-friendly, heavyweight cotton canvas and is great to use for crafting, gardening, school supplies, or traveling, thanks to its guested pockets. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two. $17.50 - $35

$35 - $70 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Cole's Wild Bird Cole's Wild Bird: Bird Feed & Feeders Made in America, Cole's is committed to keeping all of their ingredients as close to a natural state as possible. That means they do not "wash" their seeds with chemicals or add pesticides during storage and packaging. With Cole's line of top-quality wild bird feed, you get what you paid for -- more wild birds on the bird feeder and less waste and weeds under the feeder. The Flaming Squirrel Seed Sauce is basically taste aversion therapy for mammals. Most mammals simply do not like the taste of it and tend to avoid whatever it is mixed with -- combining it with your favorite Cole's seed product is a very safe and humane way to create a birds-only cafe in your backyard. The Terrific Tube feeder features the amazing Quick Clean removable base. No more taking apart your feeder piece by piece to clean it: With the Quick Clean base, you simply push a button and the bottom of the feeder pops off for super easy access to the inside. Shipping is $4.99. $14 - $44.50

$28 - $89 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Wildwood Landing Wildwood Landing: Tea Towels Bring a smile and laughter to your kitchen with Wildwood Landing's Tea Towels. Made of 100% cotton flour sack fabric, these are heavyweight and highly absorbent, which makes them a great alternative to single-use paper towels. Choose from a big assortment including "Best Dog Mom Ever," "It's fine, I'm fine everything's fine" and "Glamma." Cotton fabric towels that are embellished with pom pom balls are also available. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $8 - $11

$16 - $22 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off Reel Paper Reel Paper: Sustainable Home Paper Products Every day, tens of thousands of trees are cut down just to make conventional toilet paper and paper towels. Reel Paper makes premium, sustainable toilet paper, and paper towels that contain no trees and instead use 100% bamboo. This small change can have a big impact on our forests because bamboo is a great, sustainable option. It's both soft and strong, and because it's a fast-growing grass, bamboo can be continually harvested without damaging the plant or the soil. While the toilet paper and paper towel aisle in stores is usually a sea of plastic, Reel Paper's packaging is plastic-free and completely compostable. The toilet paper includes 24 rolls and the paper towels include 12 rolls. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two. $22 - $25

$44 - $50 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/18/2024 Shop Now

50% off ESW Beauty ESW Beauty: Skincare ESW Beauty believes in creating more mindful, guilt-free, and sustainable products for everyday use. Its goal is to leave a lasting impact on your skin but not on the environment and our Earth. The formulation is clean and nontoxic. Options include Raw Juice Facial Sheet Masks, Plant-Based Milk Facial Masks, Lip Treatments and facial tools. Shipping is $3.95 or free for over $35. $3 - $15

$6 - $30 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/18/2024 Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

30% off SubSafe SubSafe: Food & Drink Containers Bring snacks and charcuterie wherever life takes you with SubSafe's waterproof containers. The sandwich and sub-containers are designed to protect and easily transport daily bites and refreshments. Store charcuterie fixins in the cooler and bring it for everyone to enjoy. The 14 interchangeable walls allow you to build your board perfectly for any adventure and the snacks that go along. The IceSafe Set keeps your ice for drinking separated and clean from the ice in your cooler. The Wine Safe is an insulated travel container for safely transporting both open and unopened bottles of wine. $17.50 - $24.50

$25 - $35 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/28/2024 Shop Now

28% off Pirani Pirani: Insulated Tumblers Drink sustainably everywhere you go with Pirani's vacuum-insulated, easy-to-carry tumblers. Help keep your drinks hot or cold while earning some good environmental juju. Approximately 500 billion single-use cups are wasted around the world each year and this reusable cup aids in combating that. Each tumbler comes equipped with a leak-resistant lid. $18.50 - $23.50

$26 - $33 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/28/2024 Shop Now

25% to 31% off Rainforest Bowls Rainforest Bowls: Handmade Kitchen & Garden Products Fill your home with renewable, all-natural materials. Rainforest Bowls creates unique home and kitchen products hand-made by master artisans. The coconut planters make for a beautiful home for your smaller plants and floral arrangements while coconut bowls add a touch of vacation bliss to your morning yogurt or afternoon snack. The teak bowls and plates will add a statement to your dinnerware lineup. $15 - $71

$22 - $95 Valid: 04/17/2024 to 04/28/2024 Shop Now

Plus, save on Digital Deals to celebrate Earth Month!

62% to 67% off EARTH Wood Goods EARTH Wood Goods: Watches & Sunglasses Using sustainably sourced wood materials, EARTH Wood Goods are eco-friendly and carved to last. This robust assortment includes sunglasses and watch options for men and women. The sunglasses have polarized lenses and feature 100% UVA/UVB protection, and the watches are all adjustable with the ability to remove links for the perfect fit. Limit three per order. Free shipping! $32 to $40 + Free Shipping

$99 - $108 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

53% to 58% off EarthSmart Life EarthSmart Life: Bags EARTHSMART LIFE's bags are versatile, eco-friendly, and made from washable paper. Recyclable, biodegradable and reusable, each bag comes packaged in a zipper pouch. You can wash these bags and, just like jeans, they will fade and look better and feel softer with each wash. The cotton handles are durable so you can comfortably carry essentials. Choose from a variety of sizes from wine bags to larger styles. Limit 15 per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $59. $5 - $19.50

$12 - $42 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers Protect your eyes with fashionable, eco-friendly frames. Each frame is made of 60- 75% recycled materials. Blue Planet Eyewear reuses the excess materials to create brand new frames while also keeping unnecessary waste out of oceans and landfills. Choose from sunglasses, readers, or sun tinted readers. Shipping is $6 or free with two or more pairs. $20 - $35

$40 - $70 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 54% off Pristine Sprays Pristine Sprays: Body Cleansing Spray & Toilet Paper Spray Pristine's body cleansing sprays are a "shower in a bottle" to remove sweat, dirt, and oil. They are ideal for exercise, long walks, traveling, road trips, airports, and more. Another option: Toilet Paper Spray which is a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes. Spray dry toilet paper with cleansing, soothing, and refreshing Pristine to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. Pristine is specially-formulated to work with all kinds of toilet paper. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $5. $16 - $30

$35 - $60 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off SeaBear Smokehouse SeaBear Smokehouse: Smoked King Salmon 3-Pack & Smoked King Salmon 6-Pack Bring home the unforgettable seafood experience from the Pacific Northwest. For 65 years, SeaBear has had a rich heritage as an authentic artisan smokehouse in the heart of the Pacific Northwest. They handcraft their Non-GMO products in small batches for a true artisan quality. Their Pacific Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon (SeaBear's signature) is moist, flaky and fully cooked in the centuries-old traditions of their region. The salmon is also Marine Stewardship Council certified, which is the leading global certification of sustainable seafood. Choose from 3- Pack or the 6-Pack of 6 oz fillets. Limit of 10 per product. Shipping $4.99. $37.50 - $72

$75 - $144 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% off WallyGrow WallyGrow: Wall Planters Tired of blank and boring walls in your home? Need an easy way to spruce up a bland outdoor space? The WallyGrow Loop Hanging Planter is your solution. Made out of recycled plastic in the USA, this Loop hanging Planter features an inner drainage shell to prevent overwatering from happening. Any excess water simply drains into the outer shell which is leakproof. These are perfect for any plant newbies. Also included in this assortment are the pocket planters. The Pocket can be easily hidden, allowing you to create a flush and voluminous look with the plants stealing the show. Choose from the Pocket 3 or Pocket 5. Limit four per order. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more units. $9 - $80

$18 - $160 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now

50% to 76% off Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces Catherine Weitzman's Botanical Necklaces are created from real pressed flowers, individually selected and designed by hand in Hawaii. Each pendant comes on a cable chain in either silver or gold plated. The kuleana collection is made from microplastics that were collected off of the beaches in Hawaii. In order to bring attention to the problems of plastic washing up on our shores around the world. Also included in this assortment are the Seed Pod Solitaire Necklaces. Choose from the small or extra large in either silver or gold plated. Shipping is $1.99 or free with two or more. $20 - $52

$40 - $220 Valid: 04/03/2024 to 04/30/2024 Shop Now